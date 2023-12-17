NFC Notes: Devin White, Arthur Smith, Bryce Young, Bucs, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Rick Stroud reports that Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles decided to make LB Devin White inactive after White told his coaches he didn’t think he could go today despite practicing all week.
- Bowles on White: “I made him inactive based on him saying he couldn’t go today so if he couldn’t go today, I made him inactive. Was it due to health? That’s probably a question for him but I’m sure he’d say his foot was sore. He told me he couldn’t go so we played the guys we had to play.” (Stroud)
- Jenna Laine reports that a source close to White said his foot wasn’t ready to go this week.
Falcons
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith was asked if he felt he was still the right man for the job in Atlanta: “Your job is to win games and get into the playoffs. We still have that opportunity, though it feels like a long shot.” (Tori McElhaney)
Panthers
- Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor on QB Bryce Young after the team’s win over the Falcons: “He’s a winner. Think about that last drive he put together….in those conditions.” (Joe Person)
- Young after the win: “Feels great. Feels great. These are a lot more enjoyable after a win.” “A dirty, nasty game. . . . For us, with everything going on, it feels great.” (Darin Gantt)
