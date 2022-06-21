NFC Notes: Devin White, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Taysom Hill

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles attested to what LB Devin White means defensively for the team despite regressing from his rookie season.

“I think he had a good year [in 2021],” Bowles said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I don’t think he had the Super Bowl year, but he still had a very good year. I think we had a lot of injuries that ravaged [the defense], that we asked him to be more of a vocal leader, as far as pointing and lining people up more than we did making plays to hide some of the weaknesses that we had. He still had a very good year.”

“He started hearing the noise trying to make a play,” Bowles added. “That’s when he would make a mistake. I think he’s aged and matured a year. He’s come back with a great mental approach to the ballgame. He’s gotten a lot better at almost everything which was almost a minus for him last year. He is our tone-setter. He’s one of those guys that you have to let be a football player. I’m not saying he’s Ray Lewis or Mike Singletary, but he’s one of those guys that’s very confident in his ability. And he’s very good at what he does and you have to let him play. And I think we’re getting back to that more — letting him play but understanding where he has to be at certain times.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. told reporters that he is ready to take the next step after a slow start during his rookie season.

“I would say I’m a little bit more comfortable,” Marshall said, via PanthersWire.com. “This offseason, I had time to grasp from last season and learn from all the mistakes and everything I got to learn from last season, apply it to this year. So I feel like I’ve taken a big leap and I’m ready to move forward.”

“Just coming in and out of my breaks,” Marshall said of where he needs to improve. “Understanding info when it’s given to me, quickly. Just doing everything better overall. Just being more aware of, ya know, what’s going on on the field. Just feel like I’m ready.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen views QB Taysom Hill as a multi-position player.

“I look at Taysom Hill as a weapon in a lot of different areas,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “We talk all the time about position-less players on defense. I don’t know that ‘position-less’ is the right word for Taysom. He’s a multiple-position player. I look at him as a weapon in the passing game. I look at him as a weapon playing at the quarterback position. I look at him with the ball in his hands. I look at him on special teams in a lot of different areas. And so there’s a ton of places where Taysom Hill can help this football team win, and we want to utilize him in all those different roles.”