NFC Notes: De’Vondre Campbell, Geno Smith, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan admitted the team made a mistake signing LB De’Vondre Campbell, a statement which stemmed from him refusing to return into a game.

“I was with De’Vondre his rookie year in Atlanta, so I knew what he was capable of,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “Not that I was real close with the defensive guys, being the offensive coordinator there, but I know we liked him in that building. I know a lot of guys who have coached him who have been good. And we obviously made a mistake. It’s not something that we didn’t look into. We look into everything. You weigh the risk-reward of stuff. You weigh the situation that you have and what decision you can make in terms of the options. By no means was it our first option. But at the time, with what went down, we thought it was our best option. And it didn’t work out.”

Cardinals

Cardinals RB James Conner moved into fifth place on the Cardinals’ all-time rushing yards list with his Week 15 performance. (Darren Urban)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said QB Geno Smith (knee) “feels good” and was able to practice on Wednesday: “He’ll be out there.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)