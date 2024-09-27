NFC Notes: De’Vondre Campbell, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Seahawks, Vikings

49ers

49ers’ veteran LB De’Vondre Campbell was surprised to be pulled from Week 3 and conceded snaps to LB Dee Winters.

“It was kind of sprung on me,” Campbell said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “But like I said, I’m not going to make a big deal about it right now. We’ll see what happens.”

Campbell wouldn’t elaborate on losing playing time and said, “It is what it is.”

Campbell still feels he is playing well and can’t complain about any other shortcomings.

“I feel like I’m playing well,” Campbell said. “I’m doing my job week in and week out. I can’t complain.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald made sure everyone in the building was held accountable from the day he started in Seattle.

“He’s just big on accountability, which is really important right now because it’s a lot of new players, a new staff, a new way of doing things around here,” Seahawks DT Leonard Williams said, via ESPN. “I think when you’re trying to implement something new, it takes a lot on the players and the leaders on the team to hold everyone accountable. … I think he’s doing a good job.”

One thing that stood out to Seahawks players was how smart Macdonald is.

“I don’t think Coach knows how smart he is,” Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson said. “The stuff that he comes up with, I’m like, ‘Wow.’ I’ve just never heard of that. People can be smart and you not understand them. He’s smart and he understands us and he coaches it so well.”

Macdonald also has a knack for connecting with his players, even if his sense of humor doesn’t particularly reach its target audience.

“We laugh with him because it’s like, ‘OK, we see where you were going there, but it didn’t come across how you wanted it to,‘” CB Tre Brown said. “But we love him, man. He’s a friendly guy.”

Vikings

Vikings RB Aaron Jones believes Minnesota is on the brink of having a special season.

“I can’t quite put my finger on what it is,” Jones said, via Around The NFL. “It’s different. Because I’ve been a part of some good teams, but this is a special team. After the first game, just the vibe in New York, I was like, ‘Mom, I don’t know what it is, but this was no stress, it was just fun.’ I don’t know what it is, I don’t know if it’s the guys, what it is … but it’s special, and I love it.”