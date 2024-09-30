NFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Heading into the season, the Commanders were expecting a noticeable jump from S Darrick Forrest. Washington DC Joe Whitt Jr. is looking to get him on the field more after he dealt with injuries throughout training camp.

“Forrest has done everything that we’ve asked him to do,” Whitt said, via the team’s social media. “He missed some time early and, I’m not down on him I’m actually really high on Forrest. He’s somebody that when we can get more safety packages….first off, we have to get up and then get them on the field. But he’s done everything, he’s a great teammate, he’s a great human being, and now we just gotta find a way to get him on the field in certain spaces.”

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis said they must be more focused on the details following Dallas’ 28-25 loss to the Ravens in Week 3.

“You gotta be detailed,” Lewis said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “We got to see how we can stop people. At the end of the day this s— is about us stopping people. That’s just what it is. We got to be credible, f—ing accountable every single play. And that’s 60 minutes of football. It don’t matter who we play. We got to go out there and be detailed in the play. It doesn’t matter who we play in this NFL. If we’re not doing that, s—, anybody can beat us.”

Lewis reiterated how they haven’t been “detailed in our work” and paying attention to every little bit makes all the difference in the NFL.

“We’re not detailed in our work,” Lewis said. “You can take advantage of details because that’s how you win in this league. Everybody’s good in this league. It’s the details that make you different.”

Dak Prescott feels players need to make the extra effort during the week to make sure they are fully prepared come game time.

“It’s a job, and being prepared for every part of the job, however it may come,” Prescott said. “Time away from the building to being in the building. Just being a pro and understanding that you can get [only] so many practice reps. But you can watch the film, you can do all these other things that’ll help make up for it. We just have to be more focused. That’s what, to me, on offense where we haven’t been as focused as we should. Had a few mental errors that were crucial, I guess you could say, timing wise. To me, it just goes into being a professional and understanding what you have to do.”

Giants

The Giants played the Cowboys tough in their primetime clash in Week 4 but ultimately fell short 20-15. New York DT Dexter Lawrence isn’t trying to take the positives from the game and only cares about getting wins.

“Every loss hurts. I’m pissed, but we just have to find a way to play better as a group. I think that is the biggest thing that we have to play better as a group,” Lawrence said, via Serena Burks of the Giants Wire. “I’m not getting no petty wins. Whoever won on the scoreboard, that’s the game. I don’t give a damn about a petty win.”