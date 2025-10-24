NFC Notes: Divine Deablo, Mickey Loomis, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Falcons

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich said the team will utilize multiple players in order to help mitigate the loss of LB Divine Deablo.

“As we all know, he’s very unique in the fact that he is — from an athletic profile standpoint — very DB-ish,” Ulbrich said, via the team’s website. “From a size standpoint, he’s very linebacker. So, we’re going to replace him with some DBs at times and we’ll replace him with some linebackers at times.”

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said LB JD Bertrand will get a shot at taking on as many of Deablo’s reps as possible.

“He’s going to get a great opportunity to play some more,” Ulbrich said of Bertrand. “There’s some other guys, too, that are going to step in and do some of what Divine does.”

All told, the Falcons will give everybody a shot at replacing Deablo’s production until one player creates separation from the rest of the group.

“Combination of all those guys, absolutely,” Ulbrich said. “We’re going to give everybody a little bit of Divine’s role. There is a competitive element this week to see who does the best and deserves the opportunity.”

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis admitted that the team’s record isn’t what he hoped or expected it to be, but acknowledged that the team expected to have a rebuilding year.

“First off, it’s hard to get by the record, right? Especially if you’re a fan of the team, you have a lot of passion about the club. Being 1-6 isn’t much fun. It isn’t much fun for us, either. I would say we didn’t expect to be 1-6 but we also recognize that in a lot of ways this was going to be a developmental year,” Loomis said, via Saints Wire. “There’s been a lot of good things but again, it’s hard to look past the results, especially if you’re a fan of the New Orleans Saints.“