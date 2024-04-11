NFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Drew Lock, Evan Neal, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
With recent buzz of Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy being selected in the top five of the draft, one scout noted recent 49ers’ QBs as a reason new Commanders GM Adam Peters could show interest.
“You can’t ignore how Peters saw things work out with the quarterbacks when he was with the 49ers,” the scout said, via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. “McCarthy definitely fits that kind of game manager profile of Brock and Jimmy. Who knows? Everyone has their own set of things they like in a quarterback, so really anything can happen.”
- Commanders HC Dan Quinn laid out what he’s looking for in a quarterback: “How quickly can a guy make a right decision? How quickly can he speed up when a blitz is coming? How quickly can (he) anticipate when those things happen? I’ve really been mindful of… not just the throw in motion or the accuracy, but what happens?” (Ben Standig)
- UTEP LB Tyrice Knight will take an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (MLFootball)
- TCU TE Jared Wiley had an official visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington OT Roger Rosengarten had an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (Justin Melo)
- Adam Schefter confirms the Commanders are scheduled to host LSU QB Jayden Daniels for a visit on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
- Kansas DE Austin Booker will have an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (Tom Pelissero)
Eagles
- Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland‘s final tally of official 30 visits landed at 16, with the Eagles among the teams, per Tony Pauline. However, Kneeland clarified to Jake Rabadi he did not have an official visit but instead did a private workout.
- Penn State DE Chop Robinson had an official visit with the Eagles. (Andrew DiCecco)
- Washington OL Troy Fautanu met with the Eagles after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Kentucky CB Andru Phillips has official visits scheduled with five teams, including the Eagles. (MLFootball)
- Mississippi State CB Decamerion Richardson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Eagles. (MLFootball)
- Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith had an in-person meeting with the Eagles at his pro day. He also did a virtual interview, which he’s been doing instead of 30 visits as he recovers from shin surgery. (Aaron Wilson)
- East Stroudsburg University DE Deshawn McCarthy is invited to Philadelphia’s local pro day. (Wilson)
- Florida State CB Jarrian Jones will take an official 30 visit with the Eagles. (Andrew DiCecco)
- Ferris State DB Shon Stephens has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington OL Troy Fautanu has an official 30 visit with the Eagles. (Jordan Schultz)
- Wake Forest CB Caelen Carson visited the Eagles. (Billy Marshall)
- Washington OT Roger Rosengarten had an official 30 visit with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)
- USC WR Brenden Rice is no longer taking a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Andrew DiCecco)
Giants
Giants GM Joe Schoen discussed what he learned from his time in Buffalo when GM Brandon Beane took QB Josh Allen over QB Josh Rosen despite the public disagreeing with him. Schoen also dove into the scouting process which can help them get to know players in case they can acquire them later.
“Go with your gut—you’ve been doing it for 23 years. You do all the work. You do the homework. You’ve been through this before. You’re prepared for it. You have a good staff. Do what we know is right. Don’t worry about the outside noise,” Schoen said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “I’ve known it since I was a first-year scout. I was scouting Calvin Pace. He was a Wake Forest defensive end, and I was a combine scout. You got graded where you put the guy for the league. I wasn’t grading for the Panthers. I was grading for the league.”
- NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton says the Giants are interested in Rutgers CB Max Melton and he’s one of the prospects who will be attending their local pro day.
- According to Stapleton, Giants OL Evan Neal “is going to get the opprtunity at right tackle” to show if he can produce now that he’s healthy and has new coaching.
- Stapleton adds “the worst thing in the world” would be forcing Neal into another immediate starting spot on the line if he fails at tackle.
- New Giants QB Drew Lock signed a one-year contract with a $5 million base number with the ability to earn another $3 million in incentives. (Dan Duggan)
- $1 million of Lock’s incentives come from a playtime escalator in $250k increments. Another $1 million comes from different stat thresholds such as having a 92.5 passer rating. The last $1 million is based on a playoff berth combined with total playtime. (Duggan)
- Giants S/LB Isaiah Simmons‘ one-year, $2 million deal includes a $300,000 signing bonus, and $1.25 million of his $1.275 base salary is guaranteed. He can also earn $325,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a workout bonus of $100,000. (OverTheCap)
- Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. got dinner with the Giants after his pro day. (Jordan Schultz)
- Boston College OL Christian Mahogany will visit the Giants on their local pro day. (Stapleton)
- Kentucky CB Andru Phillips added an official visit with the Giants to his schedule. (MLFootball)
- Penn State TE Theo Johnson will take an official visit with the Giants. (Mark Wogenrich)
- Washington LB Edefuan Ulofoshio met with the Giants before his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- LSU DT Maason Smith visited the Giants. (Billy Marshall)
- University of British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu had an official visit with the Giants. (Tom Pelissero)
