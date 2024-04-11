NFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Drew Lock, Evan Neal, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

With recent buzz of Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy being selected in the top five of the draft, one scout noted recent 49ers’ QBs as a reason new Commanders GM Adam Peters could show interest.

“You can’t ignore how Peters saw things work out with the quarterbacks when he was with the 49ers,” the scout said, via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. “McCarthy definitely fits that kind of game manager profile of Brock and Jimmy. Who knows? Everyone has their own set of things they like in a quarterback, so really anything can happen.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn laid out what he’s looking for in a quarterback: “How quickly can a guy make a right decision? How quickly can he speed up when a blitz is coming? How quickly can (he) anticipate when those things happen? I’ve really been mindful of… not just the throw in motion or the accuracy, but what happens?” (Ben Standig)

laid out what he’s looking for in a quarterback: “How quickly can a guy make a right decision? How quickly can he speed up when a blitz is coming? How quickly can (he) anticipate when those things happen? I’ve really been mindful of… not just the throw in motion or the accuracy, but what happens?” (Ben Standig) UTEP LB Tyrice Knight will take an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (MLFootball)

will take an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (MLFootball) TCU TE Jared Wiley had an official visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

had an official visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) Washington OT Roger Rosengarten had an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (Justin Melo)

had an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (Justin Melo) Adam Schefter confirms the Commanders are scheduled to host LSU QB Jayden Daniels for a visit on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

for a visit on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Kansas DE Austin Booker will have an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (Tom Pelissero)

Eagles

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen discussed what he learned from his time in Buffalo when GM Brandon Beane took QB Josh Allen over QB Josh Rosen despite the public disagreeing with him. Schoen also dove into the scouting process which can help them get to know players in case they can acquire them later.

“Go with your gut—you’ve been doing it for 23 years. You do all the work. You do the homework. You’ve been through this before. You’re prepared for it. You have a good staff. Do what we know is right. Don’t worry about the outside noise,” Schoen said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “I’ve known it since I was a first-year scout. I was scouting Calvin Pace. He was a Wake Forest defensive end, and I was a combine scout. You got graded where you put the guy for the league. I wasn’t grading for the Panthers. I was grading for the league.”