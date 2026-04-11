NFC Notes: Draft Visits, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- UCF DE Malachi Lawrence has 16 official 30 visits, including with the 49ers. (Mike Garafolo)
- Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor said he has a visit or meeting lined up with the 49ers. It’s unclear if it’s a 30 visit or a Zoom meeting. (Greg Madia)
- Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas will visit the 49ers. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ian Rapoport)
- Texas CB Malik Muhammad seemed to indicate he had a visit with the 49ers. (Erik Turner)
Cardinals
- Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan visited the Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport)
- Missouri DT Chris McClellan had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Arye Pulli)
- LSU WR Zavion Thomas took a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Arye Pulli)
- SE Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Jeremy Fowler)
- Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas will visit the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)
Rams
- Georgia WR Zachariah Branch said he had a private on-campus meeting with the Rams. (Justin Melo)
- Georgia DT Christen Miller had a private meeting on campus with the Rams. (Aaron Wilson)
- Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers had a visit with the Rams. (Ian Rapoport)
- Cincinnati LB Jake Golday has a pre-draft visit with the Rams. (Jeremy Fowler)
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