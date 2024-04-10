NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
Colton Pouncey of The Athletic started to eye players set to be free agents in 2025 on the Lions and what their futures could look like beyond this season. Detroit has plenty of key contributors who are set to enter the final year of their contract.
- Starting with QB Jared Goff, Pouncey notes both sides have expressed interest in an extension and HC Dan Campbell called it a priority. Pouncey believes Goff’s new contract will reflect his status as the team’s franchise signal caller.
- Pouncey says an extension for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown could come as early as this offseason and expects a deal to get done as he is “one of the most important players in this locker room.” Pouncey thinks the deal could reach up to $28 million in annual value.
- With the recent surge in salaries for defensive tackles, DT Alim McNeill is likely in for a massive pay raise next offseason. Pouncey adds “You have to think they’ll happily pay a homegrown talent who has reached this level.”
- Pouncey names LT Taylor Decker, CB Carlton Davis III, RG Kevin Zeitler and DE Marcus Davenport as other players who will hit free agency after the season. Pouncey believes the upcoming draft will tell a lot about these players’ futures beyond this season.
- Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry had an official 30 visit with the Lions. (Dave Birkett)
- Kentucky CB Andru Phillips has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Lions hosted Toledo OLB Terrance Taylor at their local prospect workout day.
- Detroit also hosted Michigan State TE Jaylan Franklin at their local prospect day. (Wilson)
Packers
- Georgia State OT Travis Glover had a meeting at his pro day with the Packers. (Justin Melo)
- Arizona State S Chris Edmonds is taking an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Justin Melo)
- Northwestern LB Bryce Gallagher will reportedly visit the Packers. (Bradley Locker)
- Kentucky RB Ray Davis had an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Dane Brugler)
- Alabama WR Jermaine Burton had an official visit with the Packers. (Billy Marshall)
- Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry had an official visit with the Packers. (Zach Kruse)
Vikings
- TCU S Millard Bradford has had an official 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)
- North Carolina OL Spencer Rolland had an official visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)
- Albert Breer reports the Vikings had a private workout with Oregon QB Bo Nix.
- UCLA DE Gabriel Murphy has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)
