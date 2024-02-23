NFC Notes: Draft, Wink Martindale, Fletcher Cox, Commanders, Giants, Eagles

Commanders

When asked about how they’ll approach the quarterback position at one of his first press conferences, new Commanders GM Adam Peters said their staff hasn’t begun evaluating players but plans on putting “a lot of time into it.”

“Yeah, we just got started, so we haven’t even had discussions yet as a staff with that,” Peters said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “Obviously, it’s the most important position on the field, and we’re going to put a lot of time into it. But, as of now, we haven’t even gotten started on that one.”

As things stand right now, most expect Washington to stay put at No. 2 overall and pick between two of three top quarterback prospects who are expected to be available — North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. Maye took over at UNC for Commanders QB Sam Howell funny enough. Wisconsin OC Phil Longo, who runs an Air Raid offense similar to new Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, coached both Howell and Maye at North Carolina and didn’t want to pick a favorite. But he had a lofty comparison for Maye.

“Let me be clear: I’m not saying that (Maye is) Patrick Mahomes. I’m just saying that he does some similar things,” said Longo. “He can throw off-platform, extend plays with his legs. He can move laterally or vertically towards the line of scrimmage and make throws, contort his body, throw off balance and be accurate doing it. That gives him an opportunity to be a little creative.”

He also said Maye is wire like a franchise quarterback.

“You would think they’re all competitive, right?” Longo added. “But I mean, this guy is obsessed with the game. He’s a junkie. He loves the X’s and O’s. He likes the process of preparing for an opponent.”

Giants

After the Giants and former DC Wink Martindale parted ways following the season’s end, some players were vocal about their displeasure with the decision. With the success of the defense in 2023, some players didn’t understand why he wasn’t back for another year even while they tried not to trash new DC Shane Bowen.

“I’m a little (expletive). I love Wink, but Shane Bowen is a great coach. I got to meet him, talk to him, so I’m very excited for our future,” LB Bobby Okereke said via The Charity Stripe. “You know, I gotta say that being in the Wink Martindale defense, the way he coaches… Wink is a savage, he’s such a cool guy and he simplifies the game (in) a way that really just spoke to me. So I was just able to play free and fast and physical.”

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice takes a look at the Eagles’ interior defensive line and talks about who could be on the move. Veteran Fletcher Cox is the only player set to be a free agent, but that doesn’t mean everyone will be back necessarily.

Kempski starts with Cox, whom he believes might have played his final game with Philadelphia. Following the conclusion of the season, Kempski says Cox cleared out his locker, and teammates spoke as if that was the final time they’d play with him.

With regards to Milton Williams , Kempski notes he’s in a contract year and will likely be back to try and prove he’s worth extension consideration. Kempski thinks the Eagles “might be wise” to look to extend Williams now after a season where his numbers were slightly down.

, Kempski notes he’s in a contract year and will likely be back to try and prove he’s worth extension consideration. Kempski thinks the Eagles “might be wise” to look to extend Williams now after a season where his numbers were slightly down. Eagles 2023 seventh-round DT Moro Ojomo was one of the youngest players in the class last year, and Kempski believes he will have a chance to grow into a rotational role in year two.

was one of the youngest players in the class last year, and Kempski believes he will have a chance to grow into a rotational role in year two. Kempski says DT Marlon Tuipulotu will have “a chance to make the roster,” but his spot will not be guaranteed before camp.