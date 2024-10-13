NFC Notes: Drake London, Spencer Rattler, Rashid Shaheed, Falcons, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris had a discussion with WR Drake London over the offseason, where the receiver laid out how he wanted to play this season. Morris decided to give London “free reign” in 2024, which is working out well thus far.

“I got a chance to sit down and listen to him talk and hear how passionate he was about the team and some of the things he wanted to do,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “I gave him free rein to do some of those things and be able to be more of himself. That’s exactly what he’s done.”

London said he wanted to be himself as a receiver instead of reverting to tendencies that didn’t work.

“I told myself I’m going to be me this year, there’s no more … I don’t want to say hiding, but I’m going to be me this year, I’m going to play the ball that got me to this point,” London said. “I’m not going to revert to any of the past, whatever it might be. I think I’m just going to be me from now on.”

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins compared London to former WR B.J. Cunningham and praised his ability to create separation.

“I told Drake, ‘You’re the first-round-pick version of B.J. Cunningham,’” Cousins said. “He’s been great at the catch point, takes pride in that, expects to catch contested catches, and he separates well. The concern with a hands guy is, ‘How does he separate?’ But Drake separates well. You feel like you’re getting the best of both worlds. Then you add his size and visually and otherwise, it’s a friendly target. He’s covered, but he’s open because he gives you so much surface area to throw the football.”

Falcons LB J.D. Bertrand was fined $4,903 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) and LB James Smith-Williams was fined $7,180.56 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle) in Week 5.

Saints

Saints QB Spencer Rattler says that injured QB Derek Carr has been there to give him advice ahead of his first NFL start, with HC Dennis Allen reaffirming his faith in Rattler’s abilities ahead of their matchup with Tampa Bay.

“I love our group. I have so many talented dudes I can lean on. Don’t have to do too much, I just facilitate the ball to them,” Rattler said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “It sucks that Derek got hurt, our leader of our team, one of the best dudes in the building. But I have a job to do, got to go out and execute at a high level.”

“He said, ‘Hey, look, anything you need, I’m here,'” Rattler added when asked about Carr. “And then that’s the most solid dude I’ve been around, you know what I mean? Just, a people person, and a great character, which speaks volumes of who he is. So, I mean, just giving you a little information about what to expect, you know, ‘Be nice and calm, cool, and just go cut it loose.’ Derek’s been awesome and, couldn’t ask for a better leader in that room.”

I think Spencer’s always kind of had a no-flinch mentality,” Allen noted of his new starter. “… I think he along with the rest of the team, coaches included, we’re all excited about seeing what he can do.”

Saints

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed missed practice on Wednesday with a hip issue but was good to go against the Buccaneers.

“Just trying to take care of this hip,” Shaheed said, via Luke Johnson of nola.com. “By the time game time comes around, I’ll be alright. Just playing it smart throughout the week so I’ll be able to play fast on Sunday.”