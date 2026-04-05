NFC Notes: Dre Greenlaw, George Kittle, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw admitted that he wasn’t happy during his time with the Broncos, which led him to re-sign with the team this offseason.

“For me, it was like, the fact that I’m not healthy, I don’t feel that twitch or that gear that I felt like I need to have, but obviously I’m out here trying to do everything I can to be on the field,” Greenlaw explained on Terron Armstead’s “The Set” podcast. “It makes it tough when you pay a guy $11 million and he’s only on the field 50 percent of the time. It made it tough for me. It made it to the point where it kind of makes you not happy. Now I’ve got to slowly come in and take reps from somebody else, which the linebackers were playing really, really good at the time, so now I’m just taking reps from this guy. And now it’s like, OK, we’re splitting reps, how are we going to do it? One week it’s this, one week it’s that, and it’s like, I’ve never been in that position before. Yeah, I just wasn’t happy. That’s really what it boiled down to at the end of the day. Everything works out for a reason. I don’t regret none of it. I’m thankful for it all, for Sean ( Payton) and everybody that accepted me into that organization, teammates and all. But, yeah, I’m excited to be a Niner.”

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said they are hopeful about TE George Kittle returning from his torn Achilles in time for Week 1 against the Rams.

“There’ll be some management during training camp,” Lynch said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “He’s progressing at a good rate.”

As for DE Nick Bosa‘s recovery from a torn ACL, Lynch said his rehab could stretch into the regular season.

“It could go into the season, but he’s doing really well,” Lynch said.

Lynch expects to bring in more talent at the left guard spot to compete against Robert Jones, Connor Colby, and Brett Toth.

“I don’t think we’re done there yet,” Lynch said. “You know, we still have a draft.”

Seahawks

Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling said he had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)