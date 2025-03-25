NFC Notes: Drew Dalman, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears C Drew Dalman said playing in Atlanta with DL Grady Jarrett was a huge boost to his development, as he would point out flaws in his technique.

“Super fortunate to be a teammate with Grady,” Dalman said, via the team’s website. “Incredible player, incredible guy in the locker room. Absolute professional. I remember coming into Atlanta and seeing him go about his business and seeing him work, and I immediately understood like, ‘OK, this is the gold standard.’ And then in practice, making me look silly dozens of times, exploiting my weaknesses, forcing me to learn from them and adapt to them, so that’s been invaluable in my development. I look forward to practicing against him more … He’s a guy that lets us know about our tells and our tendencies because he’ll pick up on them because he’s a savvy player in that way. I think he’s a huge resource for the offensive line in general.”

Jarrett said that he’s excited to be reunited with Dalman and believes that he will be an anchor in the team’s offensive line.