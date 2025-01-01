NFC Notes: Drew Lock, Giants, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reflected on a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw him suffer a season-ending injury and the team putting together a losing record.

“Nobody plans to lose,” he said, via The Athletic. “Nobody plans to have a losing season. You expect playoffs every year. You expect to win this division. It sucks. It’s frustrating.”

Prescott has been in HC Mike McCarthy‘s corner and is a vocal supporter of him. He added that he hopes the team retains him beyond this season.

“It’s tough to probably get your job done and do your job with all that hanging over your head,” Prescott said. “But credit to him, credit to his professionalism and really his coaching style of being able to get guys ready to play and go out there and finish and take pride in what we finish and what we put on tape.”

Prescott has started riding the bike and said he is probably a month away from being able to run again.

“Gained some strength in it, started to use it a little bit,” Prescott said. “Yeah, I’m probably a few weeks maybe a month from running, running. Definitely doing some things, moving more.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if the coaching staff being on expiring contracts will accelerate his offseason timeline: “I’m not under any unusual time frame. At all.” (Jon Machota)

was asked if the coaching staff being on expiring contracts will accelerate his offseason timeline: “I’m not under any unusual time frame. At all.” (Jon Machota) Todd Archer reports the Cowboys released RB Ezekiel Elliott to give the veteran a chance to sign with a contending team ahead of the playoffs.

Eagles

One week after being ejected for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a huge game with two interceptions and a touchdown in their Week 17 win. Gardner-Johnson talked about the ejection being a maturity lesson to ensure he’s on the field helping his teammates at all times.

“I think it was a learning lesson,” Gardner-Johnson said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I got to grow the hell up because this team obviously needs me when I’m here. I ain’t saying like in a way as though I’m a superstar. My presence is being out there with the guys and having fun. It hurt me not being out there and see them losing. We could have clinched the week before. But had to step up and look myself in the mirror, understand this is a team game, not a me game.”

Gardner-Johnson was fined $22,511 twice for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) in Week 16.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has not decided whether the starters and RB Saquon Barkley will play in Week 18 with nothing on the line. (Tim McManus)

has not decided whether the starters and RB will play in Week 18 with nothing on the line. (Tim McManus) Philadelphia DC Vic Fangio on DE Bryce Huff after returning from IR: “He was rusty, but hopefully there’s something there to build on.” (Jeff McLane)

Giants

The Giants knocked off the Colts in Week 17, hurting their chances to secure the top overall pick in the upcoming draft. New York QB Drew Lock understands the desire to have a good pick but said they will keep pushing to get wins until the season ends.

“I’d say that’s just a part of the game,” Lock said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “When you’ve got the draft involved, it’s not college. You don’t get to pick where you go with the draft being involved. The playoff is out of contention, you understand what they’re saying. But at the same time, like I said, it’s nice to say we’re going to go work, we’re going to keep doing this, we’re going to keep pushing, the season’s not over, we’ve got two games left to be able to come out and win this one — that’s the goal every single week, come out and win and work as hard as we can to do it.”