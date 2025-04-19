NFC Notes: Drew Lock, Trey McBride, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

With former OT Jaylon Moore signing with the Chiefs, 49ers OL Spencer Burford is in line to get a chance at that role in 2025. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan talked about why he believes Buford can fill that void after spending last season exclusively at guard.

“He’s capable of playing really all the positions,” Shanahan said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “So it’s really where he can help us out the most and where he can get the most comfortable at.”

While some have wondered whether the 49ers could look to the draft to add competition at center, Shanahan raved about C Jake Brendel and specifically praised his elite pass blocking.

“I think Jake’s up there (among the top centers) when it comes to his pass protection. A lot of these guys get mismatched against head-up nose (tackles) and some of the D-tackles they’ve got to go against. I think Jake does protection as good as anyone in this league. And I think he’s always been a very good run player for us, too.”

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride said after signing a new contract extension that he wanted to cut down on hurdling over defenders.

“I don’t want to be recognized for that,” McBride said, via the team’s website. “I’m trying to stop. I don’t want to jump over people. I told myself I’m not going to do it anymore. We’ll see how long that lasts.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Drew Lock spoke about his return to Seattle, something that he said was meaningful to his family, as he has great memories surrounding his first stint with the team.

“There’s a lot of special memories I have here,” Lock said, via the team website. “One being the kid, bringing our first child into the world here, that will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“Really, it’s just the people in this building,” Lock added. “Whether that was John (Schneider) or EK (director of equipment) Erik Kennedy) or (assistant head strength & conditioning coach) Danny van Dijk, this is a really, really good building. Every team you go to is going to have great players; I think what sets places apart is how well unified the building is, and this place is very in sync. It’s just got a special feel to it. It’s almost hard to describe what it is, but you kind of just feel it in your heart and in your stomach. It’s just a great place.”

Lock’s two-year, $5,000,000 deal includes a $1,000,000 signing bonus, $1,250,000 of his $1,750,000 base salary in 2025 is guaranteed, and a nonguaranteed $2,250,000 salary in 2026. (OverTheCap)