NFC Notes: Dyami Brown, Sean Mannion, Cowboys’ Draft Visits, Commanders, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders WR Dyami Brown said the year he spent in Jacksonville helped him gain a better understanding of the position and the game in general.

“Really just mentally,” Brown said, via PFT. “I understand the game a little bit more than what I have in the past. I took the steps to learn from other people like Jakobi Meyers, [Brian Thomas Jr.] out there. I had some people that helped me around — even the quarterback [Trevor], just learning from him — that took the game into another level and different viewpoint for me.”

Cowboys

Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)

met formally with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts) Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a formal meeting with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish)

had a formal meeting with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish) Texas A&M CB Will Lee had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)

had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris) Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun met formally with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)

met formally with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris) Ohio State S Caleb Downs , Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love , LSU LB Harold Perkins, South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse, and Penn State S Zakee Wheatley had formal Combine interviews with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)

, Notre Dame RB , LSU LB Harold Perkins, South Carolina CB and Penn State S had formal Combine interviews with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris) Florida CB Devin Moore and Houston CB Latrell McCutchin met formally with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish)

and Houston CB met formally with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish) Clemson CB Avieon Terrell and Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy also had formal interviews with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish)

and Tennessee CB also had formal interviews with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore had a formal meeting with the Cowboys. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal meeting with the Cowboys. (Arye Pulli) Toledo DB Andre Fuller will work out privately for the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

will work out privately for the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler) Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson will have a private dinner with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)

Eagles

The Eagles head into 2026 with new OC Sean Mannion, who joins after being the Packers’ QBs coach. Veteran OT Lane Johnson thinks Mannion will have a similar career trajectory to that of Colts HC Shane Steichen, who was previously Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator.

“I think he’ll kind of have a Shane Steichen type of trajectory,” Johnson said, via ProFootballTalk. “So I’m excited to get to work with those guys.”

Johnson thinks Mannion’s system has some similar aspects to 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan‘s system, which should help out both OT Jordan Mailata and himself.

“I’m excited about this new system,” Johnson said. “I think it has some Shanahan implements in it. And I think it will be maybe easier on the edge for Jordan [Mailata] and I. So maybe not as much isolation. And you know, when you run some wide zone like the 49ers and the guy comes over you, you’re not worried about it. You just keep going. … I can get used to that. So yeah, I’m excited.”