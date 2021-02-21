NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Lions

Eagles

Jeff McLane of the Philadephia Inquirer, citing sources familiar with Carson Wentz ‘s thinking, reports that the quarterback still preferred to play elsewhere after HC Doug Pederson ‘s dismissal, noting that Wentz’s issues with the organization “ran far deeper” than just the former Eagles’ coach.

McLane's sources indicated that Wentz "lost faith" in Eagles GM Howie Roseman 's decision-making for the organization, including owner Jeffrey Lurie's "to an extent."

According to McLane, the Bears never made a formal offer for Wentz because "it was clear" that Chicago wasn't his preferred destination.

Mike Garafolo does not expect Eagles TE Zach Ertz to be back with the organization next season after extension negotiations “went nowhere” prior to the 2020 season.

Garafolo mentions that the Eagles will try to get some value for Ertz and that he was included in the Colts' demands for Carson Wentz at some point. However, Philadelphia determined that Ertz has more value than being "just a throw-in" to a trade.

Although Garafolo says the Eagles are drawing "a lot of interest" in Ertz, a trade likely won't occur until "closer to the start of the league year" on March 17 or "beyond that" when the 2021 salary cap is finalized.

The Eagles are moving DE Genard Avery to linebacker this offseason, per a tweet from Avery’s trainer.

Giants

Defensive backs expert Brian Walker says that Giants’ CB Darnay Holmes was impressive in the slot during his rookie season, noting he was targeted 52 times and was the only rookie to not allow a touchdown.

“He played against some talented receivers in the Pac-12 and then he came into the NFL and was thrown into the fire right away being tasked with guarding guys like Ceedee Lamb, who he did really well against,” Walker told GiantsWire. “The slot position is really tough because you get so many different types of looks and opponents. Most of these other corners on the outside have safety help, which makes guarding No. 1 guys in the slot that much harder since you don’t have that help. There’s so much more space rather than playing near the sidelines on the outside. As a rookie to not give up a touchdown, that’s impressive.”

