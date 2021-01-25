NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Patriots OC Josh McDaniels wasn’t as stringent about his structure requests during his interviews with the Eagles as he has been for other jobs he’s discussed.
- The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports the Eagles took an especially close look at Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell during their coaching search.
Giants
- NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt says cutting WR Sterling Shepard is not something that’s on the table for the Giants this offseason.
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes his gut feeling is that Giants OT Nate Solder will retire rather than returning after opting out of the 2020 season. Solder is 33, has made $70 million and has several young children, including one battling cancer.
- If he doesn’t retire, Duggan thinks the Giants would probably cut Solder.
- Duggan notes there are no indications that the Giants plan to move on from TE Evan Engram.
Washington
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s a feeling in the NFL that Washington will explore a number of options at quarterback this offseason, including potentially a trade for Lions QB Matthew Stafford.