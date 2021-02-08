NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
- According to Joseph Santoloquito of the Philly Voice, Eagles QB Carson Wentz has problems in the locker room to sort out if he’s not traded by Philadelphia. The combination of poor play in 2020, his response to being benched, including reportedly wanting to be traded instead of competing for the starting job, and his silence to address any of it is rubbing some teammates the wrong way: “Is there anyone in here who’s going to believe in [Wentz]? I can’t speak for everyone, but I have a good feeling that there are a lot of guys who don’t right now.”
- Santoloquito also added that sources told him Wentz did what he was coached to do on the field, not killing plays from HC Doug Pederson that he didn’t like, but his decision-making and play were just abysmal.
- Pederson gave Wentz a lot of freedom over the years but when he started to pull back on that to simplify the offense this past season, Wentz responded poorly, per Santoloquito. He adds that a source told him that not only does Wentz need to do a better job of taking accountability in gray areas, he needs to be held more accountable by the team.
- By the end of the season, Santoloquito says a large number of people in the building, with the notable exception of owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman, thought second-round QB Jalen Hurts was the better player. He wasn’t as physically talented as Wentz, but he was a better leader and far more coachable.
- Adam Caplan and Geoff Mosher of Inside The Birds say that Wentz wants out in a similar fashion, though not exactly, to the situation with the Texans and QB Deshaun Watson. He doesn’t feel support from the organization due to a number of events the past few years.
- The Bears and Colts are the two frontrunners, Caplan and Mosher confirm, but they have heard other teams are also interested and wouldn’t be surprised to see the Raiders or Patriots swoop in near the end once they have a sense of the possible compensation.
- Multiple reports here indicate that once Wentz is traded, the Eagles will move on with Hurts as the starter, with Caplan and Mosher writing that a veteran backup addition is possible.
- The Eagles are hiring Kentucky RB coach Jemal Singleton as their next assistant HC/RB coach. He was just hired by Kentucky away from the Bengals a month ago. (Matt Jones)
Giants
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants are hiring Louisiana Lafayette OC/OL coach Rob Sale as their new OL coach.
- SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano says the Giants seem to believe OT Nate Solder will retire after opting out of this past season. Regardless, he’s not in their plans for 2021.
- He also lists WR Golden Tate, G Kevin Zeitler, TE Levine Toilolo, P Riley Dixon and WR Cody Core as potential cap casualties.
- Giants WR coach Tyke Tolbert interviewed for the Vikings’ offensive coordinator vacancy but is expected to remain in his position in New York. (Matt Lombardo)
Washington
- The Athletic reports Washington appears genuinely content moving forward at quarterback with Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke if they can’t land a better veteran option and those two allow them not to overextend themselves going after a quarterback.
- While Patriots QB Cam Newton makes a lot of sense for Washington, HC Ron Rivera notably passed on the chance to acquire him last offseason.
- Washington DB coach Chris Harris was a very close second-place finalist for the Packers’ defensive coordinator vacancy and is viewed as a rising star in the coaching world. (Albert Breer)