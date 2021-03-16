NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman and Bo Wulf note with limited cap space the Eagles will have to go bargain hunting for free agents this offseason, which limits them to guys like Rams WR Josh Reynolds, Colts LB Anthony Walker, Packers CB Kevin King, Vikings LB Eric Wilson or Colts S Malik Hooker.
- Wulf says new Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon has a history with Hooker as his DB coach with the Colts, though it’s unclear if that’s good or bad given how Hooker underperformed.
- Safety is a big need regardless and Wulf lists Falcons S Keanu Neal, DB Damontae Kazee, Saints DB P.J. Williams and Cowboys S Xavier Woods as other possible fits.
- Berman expects the Eagles to get an extension or some other cap-saving maneuver done with DE Derek Barnett before the start of the league year on Wednesday afternoon.
- Eliot Shorr-Parks believes that Chargers WR Mike Williams would be an “interesting trade target” for the Eagles in a potential deal for TE Zach Ertz.
Giants
- Dan Duggan reports that negotiations over Giants DL Leonard Williams‘ three-year, $63 million extension ramped up within the last few hours prior to agreeing.
- Duggan adds that both sides moved from their initial numbers a “good amount” in order to meet the $21 million annual figure. Williams’ representation pushed for the three-year deal in order for their client to hit the market at 29-years old.
- According to Duggan, the Giants never threatened to rescind Williams’ franchise tag.
- Adam Schefter also reports that Williams will now drop his positional salary grievance against the Giants.
- NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt notes multiple reports have the Giants in the running for WR Kenny Golladay and adds he’s been told Golladay is finding a more tepid market than he anticipated, with offers more in the $15-$17 million per year range.
- Rosenblatt says that could help the Giants sign Golladay and notes the veteran receiver could also be looking for a one or two-year deal to have a shot at free agency again when the cap is in better shape.
Washington
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports notes that the Washington Football Team is aware that their starting quarterback for 2022 is currently not on their roster.
- Jones writes that the WFT intends on finding their quarterback of the future while putting together a competing team.
- As for Washington signing QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, John Keim of ESPN writes that Fitzpatrick likely won’t prevent the organization from selecting a quarterback at No. 19 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.