NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye believes the Eagles had a defensive player in mind when they traded back to No. 12 overall. He mentions Alabama CB Patrick Surtain , South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn and Michigan DE Kwity Paye as some options.

Giants

Tennessee C Brandon Kennedy has had a virtual meeting with the Giants. (Justin Melo)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera confirmed there will be a quarterback competition this offseason between presumed starter QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

“There will be a competition,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN. “This time, I know who we have as the starter, but he’s going to compete with everybody else. I want to play the guy that’s going to give us the best opportunity to win, the best opportunity to grow and develop as a football team.”

Rivera admitted that they could consider a quarterback in the draft, but he also likes the idea of building the roster and finding a long-term solution later on.

“Picking where we’re picking, there are a lot of things that can happen,” Rivera said. “We have targets, we have ideas, we have guys that we like, but that always changes just because of the fact that everybody has a choice. You just never know what’s going to happen at that point. I’ve always thought if you can do it the other way, where you put all the other pieces around and then go out and get your quarterback, that might be a pretty good situation too.”

According to ESPN’s John Keim, new Washington CB William Jackson ‘s contract actually includes two void years and stretches his signing bonus over five years.

‘s contract actually includes two void years and stretches his signing bonus over five years. Jackson has cap hits of $4.656 million, $14 million and $15.75 million over the next three seasons. Washington would incur $9 million in dead money by cutting him in 2022 with $6.75 million in cap savings.