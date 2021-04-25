NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

of Florida State, of Stanford, and of Oklahoma State. Should the Eagles trade up in round one, Jason La Canfora says GMs he’s spoken to believe it would be for Florida TE Kyle Pitts or a quarterback.

Giants

Giants assistant GM Kevin Abrams said re-signing DL Leonard Williams was the team’s primary piece of business entering free agency.

“He would have been our top free agent this year,” assistant general manager Kevin Abrams said, via Giants Wire. “We had him on our free agency board. We graded the entire league and Leonard was the top guy on our free agency board. He would have been target No. 1 for us.”

“It was a good negotiation. The agents were very good to work with, they were interactive, which isn’t always the case as players get closer and closer to free agency. Sometimes they become a little harder to reach as they get closer to free agency, but these guys remained involved. Leonard clearly wanted to be here and we clearly wanted him here. It took a while to establish what was a fair spot within the market from both perspectives, but eventually we got there.”

Abrams also mentioned that once CB Adoree’ Jackson became available, the team needed to reassess their plans to make sure it could go and get him.

“That was unique because we didn’t expect him to be on the market,” Abrams said. “So after months of preparing for free agency, we had our board set, we had our targets and we had parameters of money assigned to each target so that we could figure out what bundles of players we might go to knowing what our budget was. And then all of the sudden Adoree’ Jackson became available.

“That required us to reevaluate what our plan was. Certain things change for a number of reasons, so we just pivoted. We always liked Adoree’. We did some follow-up study, made some calls, got more information and decided he needed to be target No. 3 after we re-signed Leonard and signed Kenny [Golladay]. We decided, all right, let’s go get Adoree’.”

According to Justin Melo, the Giants met twice with Texas A&M OL Carson Green .

. The Giants have met multiple times with Houston LB Grant Stuard, according to the player. (DaSilva)

Washington

Orlando Brown but decided that the asking price was too high. According to Nicki Jhabvala , Washington did have conversations with the Ravens about trading for Tbut decided that the asking price was too high.