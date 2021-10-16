NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman doesn’t think that the team is in rebuild mode after trading TE Zach Ertz, adding that there is plenty of time left in the season for the team to showcase their talent.

“I don’t view us as being sellers,” Roseman said, via Pro Football Talk. “I view us as still having an opportunity in the next 11 games to show what kind of team we are. And I think this was more about the opportunity to really put the pieces of the puzzle together for this team at that position and kind of moving forward. It’s not to give up on the season in any way, shape, or form. I’m certainly not thinking about anything going south. But we’re thinking about the opportunity we have in front of us, starting with Vegas next week. And I know that will be a huge travel game for our fans and after we get through this weekend, we’ll be excited about that opportunity.”

Washington

Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington TE coach Pete Hoener is still in the league’s COVID-19 protocols and is unlikely to be available for Week 6.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Washington Football Team worked out LB Anthony Hines.

. Washington elevated WR Antonio Gandy-Golden and OT David Steinmetz to their active roster. (NFLTR)