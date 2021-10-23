NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

While making an appearance on CBS Sports Radio, Aaron Wilson mentioned that Eagles GM Howie Roseman was “really aggressive” in looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Texans, including contacting Watson’s legal team and sending a personal investigator to Houston. In the end, Wilson does not think Roseman will get back involved for Watson.

“At one point Philadelphia was really aggressive in this, to the point where Howie Roseman had even contacted Deshaun’s legal team,” Wilson, via CBS Sports Radio. “He had sent an investigator down here, he had done a lot of work in this…Deshaun wouldn’t waive his no trade clause for the Eagles. He has some power in this, he can choose his own team. I think for Philly, Howie has been pretty pragmatic about it, where he has kept tabs on this, I just don’t see him getting back involved.”

As for Watson waiving his no-trade clause in favor of Miami, Wilson believes that the quarterback has an “affinity” for the city given he often vacations there and has several businesses in the area.

“I think he has a certain affinity for Miami,” Wilson said. “He has some former teammates like Christian Wilkins on there. He has spent a lot of time in Miami. I’m not saying that’s the only factor, don’t take this out of context. He vacations frequently in Miami. He’s had a partnership with the Miami design district. He’s done a few business deals down there, he’s attended a few car shows. That’s a city he really enjoys. If he likes it, he likes it.”

Giants

When asked if he still wants to play for the Giants, TE Evan Engram said he is not paying attention to trade speculation or boos from fans.

“I don’t really understand why y’all ask that type of question, like [you think] you’re gonna hear, ‘No, I don’t want to be here.’ That’s never gonna come out of my mouth,” Engram said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “That shouldn’t come out of anybody’s mouth that’s here. My job here is to play football. I’m a New York Giant. People in this building believe in me. They believe in us.”

Engram reiterated that he wants to continue playing in New York and doesn’t feel discouraged by any adversity.

“I’m not the type of person to want to tap out or be anywhere else just because there’s some adversity or things that aren’t going the way we want them to go in general,” Engram said. “So of course I want to be here. It’s my job to be here. It’s my job to come in here and work. This team is my family, we’re in adversity and going to war and trying to fix this thing. So yes, I want to be here, and I really don’t want to be asked. That shouldn’t be a question to anybody here.”

Regarding the team being booed in Week 6, Engram said it was unfortunate to experience but also wants to improve how he’s been playing.

“You don’t wanna hear that in general, and you don’t wanna perform badly or poorly to get booed or to allow that to even happen, but that wasn’t a factor in my head,” Engram said. “[Was I] worried about it? No. It sucks. We don’t want to experience that, we don’t want to hear that, and our fans don’t deserve to have to even feel the need to do that.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that Giants’ Darius Slayton is hoping to return this week after missing three games. WRis hoping to return this week after missing three games.

Dan Duggan reports that LB Tae Crowder is still expected to play after being listed as questionable with a thigh injury.

Washington

Washington CB William Jackson III is traveling with the team to Green Bay, despite it being unknown if he will suit up or play due to a lingering knee issue. (John Keim)