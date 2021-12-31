NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson feels that LT Jordan Mailata and second-round OL Landon Dickerson have things locked down on the left side of the offensive line for Philadelphia.

“You know [Mailata] and Landon, over there on the left side, is a serious problem for pretty much everybody we face,” Johnson said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “That’s the biggest side in the league, so they’ve been making waves all year. I think both of them, together, have worked extremely hard. And I mean, you see it, these guys are just demolishing people game after game after game.”

Johnson also praised Mailata’s size, despite him not having much experience playing football prior to his NFL career.

“There’s never been a tackle that big, that size, and can move the way he can,” Johnson said. “He’s still a puppy. Jordan is gonna be as good as he wants to be. Size, speed, power strength is unmatched.”

Giants

Giants OT Isaiah Wilson, who was a former first-round pick of the Titans, has dealt with immaturity and dependability issues throughout his career. When fielding questions about Wilson, OL coach Rob Sale said that Wilson needed to be dependable for the team to trust him moving forward.

“Be dependable,” Sale said, via Newsday. “Everybody likes somebody you can count on to be dependable…We have to get better [at that].”

Sale said the team is doing everything they can to get the talented, yet troubled offensive tackle to play up to his potential.

“Every day we’re pouring into him to get better,” Sale sighed. “Every day is a new day.”

Washington

Albert Breer expects Washington to explore trades for Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson this offseason. If those two aren’t options, Breer mentions Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield as some other trade possibilities.

as a draft option for Washington. Washington OL Saahdiq Charles believes that he is at his best when playing guard on the offensive line: “I feel like I’m best suited to block, man.” (John Keim)