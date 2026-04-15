NFC Notes: Edgerrin Cooper, Draft Visits, Packers, Vikings

Packers

Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II had six 30 visits, including with the Packers. (Ian Rapoport)

had six 30 visits, including with the Packers. (Ian Rapoport) Louisiana-Monroe DB D’Arco Perkins-McCallister visited the Packers. (Aaron Wilson)

visited the Packers. (Aaron Wilson) LSU S A.J. Haulcy had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Aaron Wilson)

had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Aaron Wilson) Washington DT Anterio Thompson visited the Packers. (Easton Butler)

Packers

Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper enters the third year of his career after being a second-round pick in 2024. Cooper said he’s focused on being “1% better every day” this offseason.

“Just one day at a time. Getting 1% better every day,” Cooper said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s site. “Just trying to be the best I can be and preparing myself for the biggest situations and just going from there.”

Green Bay goes into 2026 with new DC Jonathan Gannon, while Cooper will line up alongside recently acquired veteran LB Zaire Franklin. Cooper said both seem like great people, and he’s eager to prove himself to Gannon.

“Seemed like great people already,” Cooper said. “Once (Gannon’s) here and I’m here, I’m ready to show him more of what I can do. I’m just preparing for what’s to come next.”

As for the Packers trading DE Rashan Gary to the Cowboys and DT Colby Wooden to the Colts, Cooper is sad to see both players go but understands it’s part of the business.

“It’s a part of the business. You never know what to expect,” Cooper said. “It’s sad seeing those guys leave, but it’s part of it. It’s the business. It happens with everyone. It’s who (left). It’s who’s here now. That’s how we’re gonna go forward.”

Vikings

Indiana RB Kaelon Black had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli)

had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli) Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq had four 30 visits, including with the Vikings. (Bri Amaranthus)

had four 30 visits, including with the Vikings. (Bri Amaranthus) Kentucky RB Seth McGowan took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)