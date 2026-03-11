NFC Notes: Edgerrin Cooper, New Contracts, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears signed DE Daniel Hardy to a two-year, $4.97 million deal that includes a $1.225 million signing bonus, a fully guaranteed $1.225 million salary in 2026, and a $1.5 million salary in 2027, along with $10,000 per-game active roster bonuses in 2026 and $20,000 per-game active roster bonuses in 2027, a $250,000 roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2027 league year, $500,000 in playtime incentives, and a playoff base escalator that brings the maximum average annual value to $2.985 million. (Wilson)

The Bears signed DT Neville Gallimore to a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $5 million guaranteed, a $3 million signing bonus, a $2 million fully guaranteed salary in 2026, a $3.375 million salary in 2027, per-game active roster bonuses totaling up to $850,000 over the length of the deal, a $375,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2027 league year, $1 million in playtime and playoff incentives for 2027, bringing the maximum average annual value to $6 million and a maximum total value of $12 million. (Wilson)

The Bears signed DB Coby Bryant to a three-year, $40 million deal that includes $25.75 million guaranteed, a $12 million signing bonus, a $1.5 million fully guaranteed salary in 2026, a $12.25 million fully guaranteed salary in 2027, an $11.75 million salary in 2028, per-game active roster bonuses totaling up to $1.36 million over the course of the deal, and a $500,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2028 league year. (Wilson)

The Bears signed LB D'Marco Jackson to a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $3.625 million guaranteed, a $1.875 million signing bonus, a $1.75 million fully guaranteed salary in 2026, a $2.67 million salary in 2027, $15,000 per-game active roster bonuses annually, a $120,000 workout bonus in 2026 and $150,000 in 2027, a $425,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2027 league year, $1.5 million in playoff and playtime incentives in 2027, and a $1.5 million escalator, bringing the maximum average annual value to $5.25 million. (Wilson)

The Bears signed OT Braxton Jones to a one-year, $5 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed, a $1.5 million signing bonus, and up to $5 million in incentives. (OTC)

The Bears signed CB Cam Lewis to a two-year, $6 million deal that includes $2.75 million guaranteed, a $1.5 million signing bonus, a $1.25 million fully guaranteed salary in 2026, a $2.25 million salary in 2027, a $250,000 roster bonus in the 2027 league year, $10,000 per-game active roster bonuses in 2026 and $20,000 per-game active roster bonuses in 2027, up to $1 million in playtime and playoff incentives in 2027, and a $1 million playtime and playoff base escalator, bringing the maximum average annual value to $7 million. (Wilson)

Packers

Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper was asked what he expected this coming season now that former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon would be taking control of the defense.

“We talked a little bit,” Cooper said of Gannon, via NFL.com. “I’m just very excited to see what’s coming next. At the end of the day, you’ve got to trust the organization. You’ve got to control what you can control. It’s business, man. It’s tough things that happen throughout the process, and you just have to get over it, and it’s just got to be the next thing. Got to get back focused and be there for the team and do what you need to do.”

Vikings

The Vikings signed CB Tavierre Thomas to a two-year, $4.6 million deal that includes $1.95 million guaranteed, a $650,000 signing bonus, a $1.3 million fully guaranteed salary in 2026, a $1.54 million salary in 2027, $15,000 per-game active roster bonuses in 2026, and $30,000 per-game active roster bonuses in 2027. (Wilson)