NFC Notes: Ejiro Evero, Matt LaFleur, Lions, Packers, Panthers

Lions

Lions RG Tate Ratledge feels he has a lot to improve on following his rookie season and noted that he is willing to move to center if needed. There is also the issue that Ratledge, at 6’6, struggles with his pad level, given his height for a guard.

“Definitely better than where it started, but obviously, a lot of things to improve on,” he said, via the team’s website. “I don’t think I played to this offensive line’s standard and this team’s standard. So, definitely a lot of things I can improve on. It’s pretty disappointing because I hold myself to a high standard. It’s a building block and something I have a baseline to build on. The one thing that needs to be fixed sooner rather than later is pad level. I’m already a tall guard as it is, and improving pad level is one of my bigger things.”

“Whatever the team needs,” Ratledge added. “I’m obviously more comfortable at right guard, but whatever they need from me. Seeing how this offensive line has played over the last few years and not performing as a unit like we wanted to or hoped to, definitely lights a fire under you. We need to get going.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell noted that change on the line is certainly a possibility, especially if LT Taylor Decker opts to retire.

“We’re going to bring in some guys to compete. That’s the thing. We need competition in a lot of areas because that brings out the best in players, whether it’s with some of the guys that were here or the guys that we bring in,” Campbell said. “That’s how you elevate the roster.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on what happened with Zach Tom and if he’ll need surgery: “I think everything is on the table right now. We’re still kind of working through that. Obviously hoping not to go that route. He went through the week, and we didn’t feel like he could go out there and compete to the level he needed to and protect himself.” (Hodkiewicz)

LaFleur on DC Jeff Hafley interviewing for head coaching positions: “Hafley is gonna do a great job on the interview, and I fully anticipate him getting one of these. I would be so happy for him because he deserves it.” (Hodkiewicz)

He also expressed his desire to return as the Packers' head coach in 2026: "This is one of one. I love this place. I love the people." (Wood)

Packers LB Micah Parsons says he would love to be back Week 1 from a torn ACL, but said Week 3 or Week 4 is a more likely goal for return. (Wood)

Packers DT Devonte Wyatt said he broke his fibula and tore a ligament in his ankle but will be ready for training camp. (Silverstein)

Also speaking on his recovery from an injury was TE Tucker Kraft: "By the time Week 1 rolls around, I'll be 10 months post-surgery and hopefully bulletproofed by then. I already feel pretty good. My progress so far has been great. Some would say even ahead of schedule." (Schneidman)

: “By the time Week 1 rolls around, I’ll be 10 months post-surgery and hopefully bulletproofed by then. I already feel pretty good. My progress so far has been great. Some would say even ahead of schedule.” (Schneidman) LaFleur was asked if Rich Bisaccia will be back as special teams coordinator: “That’s all the stuff that we’re focused on right now.” (Schneidman)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales confirmed that he fully expects DC Ejiro Evero to return as defensive coordinator, despite getting interview requests from other teams.

“I have complete trust in Ejiro, love the way he’s brought this group to play quality football together. He’s got my full support,” Canales said Sunday, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Love our scheme, love what we do there. Getting our guys to play together where we execute this scheme, it’s really difficult to play against.”

“You saw last night in glimpses the style of play that we’re looking for,” Canales added. “The big hits, the tackling, the coverage on the back end, the rush at times, and the pressure package and different things he was able to do to create rush, to create pressure for quarterbacks. I just love where we’re headed that way.”

“Super great guy,” S Tre’von Moehrig said of Evero. “I enjoyed every second of being here with this defense so far. He’s helped my game a tremendous amount, just a great leader and somebody you can talk to about whatever. First year being here, I enjoyed the hell out of it.”