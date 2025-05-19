NFC Notes: Emeka Egbuka, Cameron Jordan, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ first-round WR Emeka Egbuka said QB Baker Mayfield called him quickly after he was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft to invite him and his family out to lunch.

“You hear all about these big timers, these guys with huge egos, so for Baker to extend his hand out, extend that invitation, it meant a lot to me,” Egbuka said, via Jenna Laine.

Falcons

Falcons’ first-round LB Jalon Walker has drawn comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris thinks it’s unfair to put incredibly high expectations on the rookie.

“To compare him to that type of greatness, put that type of pressure on this young man would be unfair,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Morris wants to see Walker become the “best version of himself” and mentioned they’ll scheme up some “Micah Parsons-like features” for him.

“I think you’ve got to let Jalon come out and be the best version of himself, which I know he will because of who he is and the makeup he has,” Morris said. “He’ll have some Micah Parsons-like features, and I’ll let him determine what he can be when he gets to this league.”

Walker said Parsons has been a “big mentor to me.”

“I’m great friends with Micah, and he’s a big mentor to me,” Walker said. “He’s like an older brother to me in the way he pushes me to be better, he pushes me to have a high standard for myself. Me being able to be versatile is what I do, and what he does as well. I learned well from his style of play.”

Saints

Saints DE Cameron Jordan spoke about the team bringing in HC Kellen Moore during a recent media appearance.

“He’s become an offensive coordinator at multiple places. He’s worked his way through the ranks, and now he’s a head coach,” Jordan told The Jim Rome Show. “He’s coming with a plan, a clear direct plan. A directive, as well as a cabinet of coaches that I think have had a myriad versions of success. When you have a strong coaching staff, I think it puts you in a position to excel. Anytime you have a head coach — young, old, indifferent — you gotta be able to buy into the message. The message is clear: Let’s have fun. Let’s clean up all our missions. That’s knowing your technique, knowing your abilities and knowing where you’re going to be, knowing where your teammates are. I think the message has been loud and clear.”