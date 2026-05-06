NFC Notes: Emeka Egbuka, Monroe Freeling, Josiah Trotter, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Regarding the Buccaneers’ second-round LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri LBs coach Derek Nicholson said Trotter had an “infectious” presence in their locker room.

“He has an infectious personality, an infectious smile that permeates throughout the building. Extremely hard worker, has all the intangibles. And he just turned 21 on April 15. Still so young and only going to get better,” Nicholson said, via Greg Auman.

Nicholson said Trotter is the embodiment of toughness, resilience, and grit.

“Hard workers are going to make themselves better. You ask what is their mental makeup: Is he tough? Is he resilient? Does he display grit? That’s who he is. He’s a grinder, loves football. His life is football,” Nicholson said, via Auman.

Although Trotter only had two sacks with Mizzou in 2025, Nicholson still views him as a “dynamic pass rusher.”

“He has that skillset. He is a dynamic pass rusher at the linebacker position. Not a good one. Dynamic. People don’t realize he has that ability. When we involved him as a fourth rusher, you couldn’t block him,” Nicholson said, via Auman.

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka has been forced to answer questions about whether or not he is ready to be the team’s No. 1 receiver following the departure of Mike Evans to the 49ers in free agency.

“I try to do whatever my coaches ask of me,” Egbuka said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “If they want to call my name on third-and-10 and fourth down and all that type of stuff, I’m gonna be the guy who’s there to execute. If they want me to stick my nose in there and block and do whatever I need to help the team win, that’s really where my head’s at. There’s no room for ‘me, me, me’ in this industry.”

Panthers