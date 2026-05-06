NFC Notes: Emeka Egbuka, Monroe Freeling, Josiah Trotter, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers
Regarding the Buccaneers’ second-round LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri LBs coach Derek Nicholson said Trotter had an “infectious” presence in their locker room.
“He has an infectious personality, an infectious smile that permeates throughout the building. Extremely hard worker, has all the intangibles. And he just turned 21 on April 15. Still so young and only going to get better,” Nicholson said, via Greg Auman.
Nicholson said Trotter is the embodiment of toughness, resilience, and grit.
“Hard workers are going to make themselves better. You ask what is their mental makeup: Is he tough? Is he resilient? Does he display grit? That’s who he is. He’s a grinder, loves football. His life is football,” Nicholson said, via Auman.
Although Trotter only had two sacks with Mizzou in 2025, Nicholson still views him as a “dynamic pass rusher.”
“He has that skillset. He is a dynamic pass rusher at the linebacker position. Not a good one. Dynamic. People don’t realize he has that ability. When we involved him as a fourth rusher, you couldn’t block him,” Nicholson said, via Auman.
Buccaneers
Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka has been forced to answer questions about whether or not he is ready to be the team’s No. 1 receiver following the departure of Mike Evans to the 49ers in free agency.
“I try to do whatever my coaches ask of me,” Egbuka said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “If they want to call my name on third-and-10 and fourth down and all that type of stuff, I’m gonna be the guy who’s there to execute. If they want me to stick my nose in there and block and do whatever I need to help the team win, that’s really where my head’s at. There’s no room for ‘me, me, me’ in this industry.”
Panthers
- When taking a look at Panthers’ draft picks who are likely to get starting roles, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer writes that first-rounder OT Monroe Freeling, third-round WR Chris Brazzell, and fifth-round C Sam Hecht should have “clear gateways to starting jobs” through competition in training camp.
- Should Freeling quickly earn the starting left tackle role, Kaye writes that Carolina could look to trade OT Rasheed Walker for a 2027 draft pick.
- Kaye points out that the Panthers don’t need to rush OT Ickey Ekwonu back from patellar surgery, given they have Freeling, Walker, and Stone Forsythe.
- Kaye could also see second-round DL Lee Hunter becoming a “notable rotational cog,” even with Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown, and Turk Wharton ahead of him.
- As for fifth-round S Zakee Wheatley, Kaye expects him to be initially behind Tre’von Moehrig, Nick Scott, and Lathan Ransom.
- Kaye believes fourth-round CB Will Lee will be the first outside cornerback off the bench if he can adapt to consistently playing zone coverage.
- At receiver, Kaye thinks Xavier Legette, John Metchie, and Brazzell will compete for the third receiver role. Should Brazzel win the job, Kaye could see Legette competing for punt and kick return duties.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!