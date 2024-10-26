NFC Notes: Ernest Jones, Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Despite the injury to WR Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers GM John Lynch feels they are set at that position for this week and the rest of the year.

“For this week, it’s not going to be ideal, but we think with Jauan, Deebo, Ricky, Jake, Chris, that group, Ronnie Bell, we’ve got enough there, and we’ll see,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebzone.com. “We always — I think our track record has shown we’re always going to field calls. We’re always going to make calls, see what’s out there, and if we can improve our team, we will. But I do like this group.”

Rams

Rumors swirled last week that the Rams could look to move on from WR Cooper Kupp if the season gets out of hand. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay talked about the interest they received in Kupp but expects him to stick around after a strong Week 8 performance.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you: Teams reached out,” McVay said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Some of the things I’ve seen out there — they’re just not true. We’ve addressed that with those individuals. Teams have called about him and we let him know what the dialogue was there. And then there’s a lot of stuff out there where there’s not a lot of accountability to the reports. And that’s unfortunate.”

“We’re an inside-out organization. I’m really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and that’s what I expect to stay that way.”

McVay reiterated his desire to keep Kupp with the Rams despite interest from other teams: “That’s not a move that we want to make. He’s a Ram and we expect him to stay that way.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seattle made a trade for LB Ernest Jones IV with Tennessee this week, who has spent most of his time at the MIKE position this year. Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson talked about potential having to play WILL linebacker following the addition of Jones.

“We’re still working on that [who will be playing where],” Dodson said, via Gregg Bell. “I’m a team-first guy. Moving over to the WILL [linebacker] position, it’s still linebacker at the end of the day. It’s not that much different. I’ll get to play in space a little bit more. I played it last year in Buffalo. You’re covering running backs out of the backfield. You’re in space covering tight ends. I had my best year at this position last year in Buffalo. Hopefully I have my best year again. I’m looking forward to it.”

Jones IV said he would love to remain in Seattle beyond 2024: “ I’m going to do whatever I can to be on this team for the long haul if that’s where they see me fitting in. From there, we’ll work out everything else. ” ( Brady Henderson )