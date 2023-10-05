NFC Notes: Evan Neal, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer said QB Trey Lance will help them prepare for the 49ers in Week 5, while Schottenheimer also has experience scouting San Francisco from his time with the Seahawks from 2018-2020.

“Trey knows a little bit about what they’re doing,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s Youtube. “The cool thing is, like I said, the [Cowboys] know them well, I know them well from being in Seattle, Trey knows them well. Like last week, it’s kind of in good fun and humor. We all use pieces that we have in place, but we don’t go too far into it. We can know exactly what they’re going to do, because they don’t do too much, and they’re still really, really tough to go against just because they’re so talented. … We’ll definitely talk to Trey. He knows a lot of the pieces going against them in practice, but it doesn’t always help, as we learned yesterday.”

Eagles

Eagles DL Fletcher Cox underwent an epidural injection procedure this week to alleviate discomfort he’d been experiencing in his back over the past couple of weeks. He is not expected to miss more than one game, if any. (Ian Rapoport)

Giants

Giants RT Evan Neal said he isn’t concerned about the heckler who was criticizing his performance or all of the criticism coming from the team fanbase for the slow start to his second season.

“The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere? Most critics really don’t understand the game of football to the level that we understand it in this building,” Neal said, via PFT. “So why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? I’m just going to focus on Evan — and getting better. I honestly do not care what anybody has to say about Evan Neal, because they’re going to talk anyway. At the end of the day, I put a lot of good things on film. But people are going to go and find the bad reps, and that’s what they’re going to highlight. That’s what they’re going to put out there. I can’t control that. So why should I care?”

Neal later apologized for lashing out at fans in frustration.

“I was wrong for lashing out at the fans who are just as passionate and frustrated as I am,” Neal said, via PFT. “I let my frustrations in my play plus desire to win get the best of me. I had no right to make light of anyone’s job and I deeply regret the things I said. We are working day in and day out to grow as a team and this was an unnecessary distraction. I apologize.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Giants TE Daniel Bellinger suffered a low-grade MCL strain against the Seahawks.