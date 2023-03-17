NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he’s having a difficult time after the organization parted ways with former OC Kellen Moore and RB Ezekiel Elliott.

“It’s tough to say it’s sweet right now honestly. That’s just what those guys mean to me. You know what I mean?” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “You (make) these relationships and that’s what makes you play the way you do, are the relationships you build within the organization and within your team. Whether it’s with the coaches or whether it’s with teammates. I know the sweet is coming. I know it’s coming. Very optimistic guy, don’t get me wrong. Change is good as I’ve always said that but it’s tough for me to see in this moment. But I know it’s coming and excited when it does.”

Prescott points out he and Elliott were both selected in the 206 NFL Draft.

“It’s tough,” Prescott said. “(A) brother. Playing the game with a brother. Being able to start this NFL career and share so many memories and grow up as men. Grow up as men with this organization, really can’t imagine taking the field without him. It’s something I don’t know if it’s completely hit me yet. Obviously I’ve talked to him. I’m hurt. I’m sure he is. But more importantly for me just to be able to support him. I know he’s got more opportunities coming his way. Love that guy, proud of him, No. 1 supporter and here for him no matter what.”

Prescott notices that players he was accustomed to playing alongside have retired or are now on other teams.

“It makes you better controlling those emotions, getting over that, understanding that we all will hang up the cleats one day,” Prescott said. “That it all comes to an end. Whether it’s at the time we want it to, whether it’s at the place or the organization we want it to or not, that’s the reality. As you get older and you see that happen more and more with guys you’re closer with and friends, this becomes more of a reality of getting old, I guess. It’s unfortunate. It sucks. But it’s part of it and hate to see all those guys go and us not win. That’s what will eat at me forever.”

Eagles

Eagles RB Rashaad Penny believes his time in Philadelphia will provide him with a fresh start to his career: “This is about to be a good start for me.” (Eliot Shorr-Parks)

Giants

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants had conversations about re-signing LB Tremaine Edmunds “at a certain price point” before he landed with the Bears, but discussions never progressed.

“at a certain price point” before he landed with the Bears, but discussions never progressed. Giants WR Darius Slayton‘s two-year, $12 million deal includes a $3.5 million signing bonus, while his $1.4 million 2023 salary is guaranteed and $2.5 million 2024 salary is non-guaranteed. He’s owed a $2.4 million roster bonus in 2024, can earn $44,117 in per-game roster bonuses, $350,000 in workout bonuses, a $1.5 million catches, yards, and touchdowns base salary escalator, and an annual $1.5 million stats incentive, via Aaron Wilson.