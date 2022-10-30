NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said RB Tony Pollard having an incredible game against the Bears won’t affect the role of RB Ezekiel Elliott when he returns from a knee injury: “We’re going to go as Zeke goes.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Elliott said the bye week will benefit his bone bruise and will give him time for his swelling to go down. (Calvin Watkins)
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on the offense scoring 42 points: “We have confidence heading into the bye week that we can win any way…whether it’s the defense going out there winning the games, us running the ball or whether it’s throwing the ball or playing a damn close to complete game like we did today.” (Ed Werder)
- According to NFL Media, the Cowboys are one of a number of teams interested in trading for help at wide receiver before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
Eagles
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes the Rams were actually relieved the Eagles traded for Bears DE Robert Quinn, as it took Philadelphia out of the market for edge rusher help and Quinn didn’t appear to be an option for Los Angeles. The veteran didn’t appear to be thrilled about the idea of a reunion.
- Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice points out Quinn will not count as a compensatory free agent because he and the team decided to shorten his contract. However, the Eagles have 10 or so pending free agents who have a decent chance of qualifying for the formula.
- Kempski mentions Eagles RT Lane Johnson is under contract through 2025 and he gets the sense the 32-year-old Johnson isn’t considering retirement anytime soon.
- Veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn on his first game with the Eagles: “I forgot about the trade pretty fast because these guys embraced me in here.” (Josh Tolentino)
- Eagles DT Jordan Davis is in a walking boot and needed crutches to walk after his ankle injury against the Steelers. (Jeff McLane)
- Ian Rapoport reports that Davis is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial exam. This could end up being a 4-6 week injury.
Giants
- According to NFL Media, the Giants are one of a number of teams interested in trading for help at wide receiver before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
