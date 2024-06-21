NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Darren Waller, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DC Joe Whitt is excited about what LB Frankie Luvu brings to the table.

“Everything. What’s not to like about him?” Whitt said, via Commanders Wire. “He is the heartbeat of what competitive, hard-nosed defensive football is about. And, I remember he said, ‘Coach, just tell me what you want me to do, and I’ll do it.’ And he goes as hard as he can, and I love that. He’s a fun guy to be around, a fun guy to coach.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is unsure of what his workload will be alongside RBs Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman and Deuce Vaughn, but is open to doing “whatever it takes” to help the team.

“Shoot, I don’t know exactly what it looks like, but we’ll see,” Elliott said, via ProFootballTalk. “I love football. I’m going to do whatever it takes for me, that I need to do, to help this team win. Whatever that is.”

Elliott still considers himself to be a starter but knows he must take care of his body over a full season.

“I still view myself as a starter in this league,” Elliott said. “But also I’ve got to take care of my body and make sure I’m fresh for when it matters. What’s that going to look like? I’m not necessarily sure, but we’ll figure it out.”

Giants

Giants TE Darren Waller explained he walked away from the game because he could no longer give 100 percent to it.

“Football was a big part of me, something that I loved since I was a kid. But there was also this element that I continued to do it because I knew it was a tool for people to accept me as well,” Waller said, via PFT. “I reached a point where I don’t have that 100 percent to give to the process. I don’t think that’s fair to teammates, or fans, or organizations that are expecting me to give that. That’s why I came to the decision I made.”

Waller wants to focus on music and the people around him outside of football.

“I definitely want to pour a lot into my creativity,” Waller said. “I want to do things that I want to do and I’m going to invest time in that. But I’m also going to continue to be what I’ve done for addiction and mental health, that kind of advocacy. I want to see the world. I want to travel. I want to be more involved in my family’s lives, be a better friend be a better sponsor, just be more present in the lives of people because I don’t really feel like I have been while chasing football.”