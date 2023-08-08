NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Cowboys

Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, one Cowboys official disputed the narrative that Dallas is going to be a lot more run-heavy in 2023 with HC Mike McCarthy calling plays: “Look at our personnel. Do we look like we’re built to be a run-first team?”

calling plays: “Look at our personnel. Do we look like we’re built to be a run-first team?” Graziano adds the Cowboys still see RB Tony Pollard as a player they have to be careful not to overwork, noting Dallas likes RB Malik Davis more than outsiders might think and sixth-round RB Deuce Vaughn could also have a role.

as a player they have to be careful not to overwork, noting Dallas likes RB more than outsiders might think and sixth-round RB could also have a role. Graziano wouldn’t be surprised if the Cowboys end up signing a veteran running back as long as they come cheaply. He does not envision them re-signing RB Ezekiel Elliott despite the chatter.

despite the chatter. Cowboys G Zack Martin is still facing $50,000 fines for every day of training camp he misses. Graziano points out if Martin misses the first preseason game he’s liable for a fine equal to a game check. However, Martin’s game checks this year will be only $94,444 apiece since he restructured his contract earlier this season and has pocketed $11.8 million already.

is still facing $50,000 fines for every day of training camp he misses. Graziano points out if Martin misses the first preseason game he’s liable for a fine equal to a game check. However, Martin’s game checks this year will be only $94,444 apiece since he restructured his contract earlier this season and has pocketed $11.8 million already. Graziano is doubtful the Cowboys will budge on Martin’s request for an extension or pay raise, as the 33-year-old has two years still on his deal and Dallas has a lot of other players due for raises.

Graziano mentions the Cowboys will have some tough decisions when it comes to cuts on the defensive line and it’s possible a player or two could be flipped in a trade. Guys like DE Dante Fowler , DT Johnathan Hankins , DT Neville Gallimore or DT Quinton Bohanna could fit that description.

, DT , DT or DT could fit that description. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said they like what they’ve seen from K Brandon Aubrey thus far: “We’re comfortable. We’re excited about what we’ve seen, excited about how he got here and he’s having a real solid camp and so we’re very comfortable going into the season with him.” (Calvin Watkins)

thus far: “We’re comfortable. We’re excited about what we’ve seen, excited about how he got here and he’s having a real solid camp and so we’re very comfortable going into the season with him.” (Calvin Watkins) Cowboys RB Ronald Jones is expected to miss time with a groin injury. (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts discussed his mentality this past offseason and what he tried to improve after coming achingly close to both a Super Bowl and an MVP trophy. Hurts’ answer revealed his best attribute — his relentless competitive fire — as he’s taking a page out of NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s book.

“I think just the overall development. Every time you go into an offseason, for me at least, I look at guys like MJ and Kobe and how they diagnose their game,” Hurts said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “Obviously two different sports, but trying to get better at my strengths and then turning my weaknesses into my strengths. I’ve always been a unique player. But embracing the rarity of being a true triple-threat … Throwing, running, and mind. For a long time people said guys like me couldn’t think or couldn’t process. Trying to put that to sleep.”

The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Matt Leo as a defensive and football operations assistant. (Jeff McLane)