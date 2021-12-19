NFC Notes: Falcons, Giants, Panthers

Falcons

The Athletic’s Joe Person reports the NFL fined Falcons LB Deion Jones $10,300 for an illegal hit on Panthers QB P.J. Walker.

Giants

Jordan Schultz reported that Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for three teams, including the Giants. One anonymous NFL executive confirms the report and says that it could take three first-round picks to trade for Wilson.

While the Giants have the draft picks, they would also likely need to renegotiate a new deal with Wilson.

“Those conversations are very real,” the executive told Matt Lombardo of FanSided. “Both Russell and Ciara would love to be in New York, from everything that I’m hearing. It’s going to cost a lot for any team, there’s no question. But I think three first-round picks would get it done. Renegotiating a deal that works out for all parties is something that would have to happen for any of this to work.”

Aaron Wilson reports the Giants worked out S Adrian Colbert .

. Giants’ HC Joe Judge explained his decision to switch quarterbacks from Mike Glennon to Jake Fromm: “We got to the point in the game where I wanted to see what Jake could do. Point blank. That will obviously open up a conversation of what we’ll do this week.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Panthers

Panthers WR Robby Anderson said HC Matt Rhule will get the ship turned around, it will just take some time.

“It’s like when you build a house, you have to take out all the old things to put in the new things,’’ Anderson said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “Coach Rhule made a comment the other day. He said, ‘You can go to a team and live in the culture.’

“The situation we’re in, we’re building a culture, so it’s not going to happen overnight. We’ve just got to keep working, keep grinding.’’

Rhule said the most important factor for him in winning games is winning the turnover battle.

“It’s real simple,” Rhule said. “You look at the games when we win the turnover battle or tie it, we usually win. When we don’t win the turnover battle, we lose. That’s where we are. That’s where most teams are, to be quite honest, but that is where we are.” ESPN’s Rich Cimini mentions the Panthers had trade interest in Jets WR Denzel Mims before the deadline this year and something could still crop up this offseason. Mims played for Rhule at Baylor.

before the deadline this year and something could still crop up this offseason. Mims played for Rhule at Baylor. Panthers’ K Zane Gonzalez did not play against the Bills after he slipped on the turf while attempting a kick in warmups and appeared to injure his groin or hamstring. (Joe Person)

did not play against the Bills after he slipped on the turf while attempting a kick in warmups and appeared to injure his groin or hamstring. (Joe Person) Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule wouldn’t comment on whether or not QB Sam Darnold could have helped the team this week in the passing game. (Person)

wouldn’t comment on whether or not QB could have helped the team this week in the passing game. (Person) Rhule did comment on the team’s inability to throw at a high level, calling it the biggest obstacle that the offense is currently facing. (David Newton)