NFC Notes: Falcons, Packers, Panthers, Baker Mayfield

Falcons

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota explains that the coaching staff has really challenged their quarterbacks this offseason.

“I think they challenge us,” Mariota said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “They want us to understand why we run certain concepts, what coverages we’re running against. For us, it’s mentally stimulating because it’s challenging to look at it from different perspective. I think what’s really cool about Art and this staff is that they try to stimulate your mind constantly. There’s always brand new ideas. There’s always something that we always talk about. So, for me, I enjoy that part of it.”

Packers

One of the potential, under-the-radar receiving threats who could step up for the Packers in 2022 is former third-round TE Josiah Deguara. He missed most of his rookie season due to an injury but actually was Green Bay’s leading receiver at tight end last season (albeit with just 25 catches, 245 yards and two scores).

“I think Josiah’s had a great mindset,” Packers HC Matt LaFleur said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “As the season progressed last year, it seemed like he was playing faster. Definitely knew what to do. Anytime you’re coming off a pretty significant injury like that, it takes some time. And we were really happy with him at the end of the year, and hopefully he can build upon that. That play he had against Detroit was great on that screen he took 60-some yards or whatever to the house. I think that really showed what he’s really capable of doing.”

Panthers

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Panthers’ initial offer for QB Baker Mayfield was for the Browns to eat $15 million of Mayfield’s salary with a fifth-round pick in return, while they also offered a sixth-round pick if Cleveland ate $13 million of the quarterback’s salary.

“The Panthers’ initial offer, I think, was something like the Browns eat $15 million,” Robinson said, via 923TheFan. “$15 million of Baker’s salary, we’ll send ya, I think it was a fifth-round pick. And then there was—if you wanna eat $13 million, it’ll be a sixth . . . I don’t know, it was something ridiculous.”

Robinson reports that the Seahawks were never interested in trading for Mayfield and would’ve only pursued him once released from the team.

“The problem was, nothing really developed elsewhere,” Robinson said. “Seattle—every time I talked to Seattle, they were like, ‘Oh, we’ll just wait until they’re gonna cut him.’ And I’m like, ‘They’re not gonna cut him.’ They’re on the hook for the salary. And the word I got from Seattle was, ‘We’re not interested, unless he’s a free agent.’”

ESPN’s David Newton lists Panthers QB P.J. Walker as a veteran cut candidate now that the team has traded for Baker Mayfield.