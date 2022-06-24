NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Matt Corral, Saints

Falcons

Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus feels that they are playoff contenders and must get have a strong start to the season.

“I feel like we’re a playoff team,” said Zaccheaus, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We just (have) to put everything together. Really start fast at the beginning of the season and not get into a hole. I just feel like as a team, we can shock a lot of people.”

Zaccheaus is focused on remaining healthy for all 17 weeks of the season.

“The biggest thing for me is just being healthy and playing in all 17 games,” Zaccheaus said. “I think everything else will take care of itself.”

Zaccheaus is stepping up as a leader now that he’s entering his fourth year in the league.

“I’ve been in the system for a year,” Zaccheaus said. “I’ve been here going into my fourth year. I just kind of know how things go. So just being a resource for these guys. Help them as much as I can and answering any questions that they have.”

Panthers

When asked about what he must do to earn a starting role, Panthers third-round QB Matt Corral responded that he needs to understand their playbook and limit mistakes.

“It’s just understanding the playbook,” Corral said, via PanthersWire. “I mean, that’s all it’s gonna come down to. Winning and losing a game’s all about who makes less mistakes. So it’s just knowing what your job, inside and out.”

Corral reiterated that he’ll be able to compete once he has a full understanding of their system and when OC Ben McAdoo feels he’s ready.

“Like I said — when I know it, then I’ll be ready to compete. Whenever coach Mac feels I’m ready, then I’m ready,” Corral said. “It’s mental. Yeah, it’s all mental. And that’s the biggest part at this level.”

Saints

Saints OT James Hurst expects multiple players to try and fill in for OT Terron Armstead‘s departure from the organization.

“It’s very different,” Hurst said, via DolphinsWire. “You know, he’s a great presence. He’s a great leader, a great player. (There are) so many great things about him, and I think his void is going to have to be filled by a number of different people. It’s not going to be just one person step in and say ‘Hey, you’re taking all of Terron’s responsibilities, whether that’s on game day, whether that’s day-to-day on the field, whether that’s day-to-day in the locker room or even in the community.’ There are so many great things that he did for this team, this city, so we’re going to have to have guys step up.”