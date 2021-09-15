NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons RB Mike Davis said their ability to use RB/WR Cordarelle Patterson in the same set allows them to read defenses.

“It gives us a look as, I guess, how teams will play if I’m in the backfield, if [Patterson] is in the backfield,” Davis said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “If he’s in the slot, if I’m in the slot, it just gives us information on how teams will play us.”

Regarding Patterson’s history as a versatile running back and receiver combination, Davis said “Cordarelle is a running back” in his eyes.

“A lot of people were just looking at him as a receiver,” Davis said. “But, no, Cordarrelle is a running back.”

Patterson called playing the running back position one of the most difficult roles in the game due to pass protection, route running, and carrying the ball.

“Running back, I feel like, is one of the hardest things to do out there besides quarterback,” Patterson said. “You got to know a lot, protection, routes, running the ball, but I got a great coaching staff.”

Falcons QB Matt Ryan said the longevity of Tom Brady ‘s career is “great motivation” for him to continue playing: “[Brady’s] great motivation for all of us. I’d like to play as long as I can if I feel good. You never know what’s in front of you … what can change. Right now, I feel really good.” (Scott Bair)

Falcons HC Arthur Smith mentioned third-round OL Jalen Mayfield and fourth-round OL Drew Dalman could still be competing for the starting left guard spot. (Rothstein)

The Panthers picked right up where they left off with RB Christian McCaffrey after a season filled with injuries in 2020. McCaffrey saw 30 total touches in Week 1 against the Jets and was his usual sensational self with them. However, Panthers HC Matt Rhule thought McCaffrey escaped a lot of serious contact with his snaps.

“Obviously, he had a lot of touches. But I didn’t feel like there was a lot of dominant contact,” Rhule said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “He had a lot of times he was tackled by the ankle or got out of bounds. I think he took two pretty good hits. I always try to monitor that.”

When asked about the Panthers releasing K Ryan Santoso, Rhule responded they felt “like it was time to move on” based on game and practice results. (Joseph Person)

Saints HC Sean Payton confirmed they’ve signed veteran WR Kenny Stills to the practice squad: “He’s extremely smart. A really good transitional player. He will bring to our group a few things that I think he does really well.” (Saints Twitter)

confirmed they’ve signed veteran WR to the practice squad: “He’s extremely smart. A really good transitional player. He will bring to our group a few things that I think he does really well.” (Saints Twitter) Saints signed C Austin Reiter . (NFLTR)

. (NFLTR) Saints promoted K Aldrick Rosas to their active roster. (NFLTR)

to their active roster. (NFLTR) Saints signed DB Jordan Miller to their practice squad.