NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Top to bottom, the Falcons receiving corps has struggled to muster much consistency from week to week, especially with Calvin Ridley out of the lineup. That puts the onus on players like Russell Gage to step up, but the fourth-year player has sandwiched catch-less outings around a 7/64 day against the Saints.

“You have your good days; you have your bad days,” Gage said via Kris Rhim of the team website. “As a team, we just didn’t play well, catches or not, we were not hitting on all cylinders… There were things I could’ve done better. There were things as an offense we could’ve done better. There’s things you could look at all over. There’s things I could’ve done better to get separation. I keep reiterating, but the biggest thing when I look at the film; we just didn’t play well as a group.”

Scott Bair of the team website thinks there’s a decent chance the Falcons restructure QB Matt Ryan ‘s contract this offseason. He’s played well enough this year that Bair thinks the Falcons would bring him back. Ryan is slated to count $48.6 million against the cap, which is nearly 25 percent of the cap in 2022.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Week 11. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Panthers

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero lists Panthers OC Joe Brady on his list of coaching candidates to watch this year. Brady interviewed with five teams last year despite coordinating an offense that finished just 24th in the NFL.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said they want to "keep bumping" CB Stephon Gilmore 's playing time but want to avoid overworking him: "We don't need Stephon right now to play 70 plays." (David Newton)

Rhule said Cam Newton personifies what their coaching staff preaches: "[Newton's the] personification of the brand the things we talk about." (Joseph Person)

Rhule doesn't see any issues with Newton's arm strength. (Joe Person)

As for Newton starting Week 11 against Washington, Rhule responded that it seems likely: “I think we’re trending that way.” (David Newton)

Regarding Newton learning his system, Rhule said the specific elements of the game plan are what is more of a challenge than memorizing the playbook: “More like game plan… protections, run game, pass game. But Cam did a good job of practicing today.” (David NEwton)

The Panthers worked out DT Josh Avery , DL Tyler Clark , and DT Josiah Coatney on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Of this group, Carolina signed Avery to their practice squad.

Saints

New Orleans Dot Football’s Nick Underhill mentioned Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) was back at Wednesday’s practice and “looked okay” when running.

Underhill believes Kamara moving around in practice is a good sign for Week 11.