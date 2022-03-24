NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said the team was talking to other teams and fielding trade calls for WR Calvin Ridley when he heard from the league office about Ridley’s incident and that he would be suspended, so they broke off talks out of good faith.

“We were talking to other teams and having some discussions,” Fontenot said, via the Team’s Official Website, “and yet we got that call and had to take a step back.”

Fontenot acknowledged Ridley’s presence on the team’s roster, but doesn’t make it sound like he’s part of their long-term plans.

“[Calvin is] on our roster right now, and we continue to support and whatever way we can and do the best that we can and how the future looks; we don’t know,” Fontenot said. “That’s a long time from now. And so we’ll see what happens with that. But we’ve been transparent really with all the information on Calvin. We’ve been transparent with everything with him. And we’ll see where that goes.”

Falcons RB Damien Williams signed a one-year, $1.62M contract with a $500k signing bonus. (Doug Kyed)

Panthers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky would have been an option for the Panthers had they not been all-in on landing Deshaun Watson .

would have been an option for the Panthers had they not been all-in on landing . He adds they’ve focused instead on rebuilding the offensive line and will look for a left tackle now after being unwilling to pay $10-$12 million a year for Patriots OT Trent Brown .

. PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports “multiple NFL teams” are pursuing Panthers’ free-agent LB Jermaine Carter .

. Panthers WR D.J. Moore ‘s three-year, $61.88 million extension includes a signing bonus of $19.5 million and base salaries of $1.035 million, $19.965 million, $15.85 million and $14.85 million. (Over The Cap)

‘s three-year, $61.88 million extension includes a signing bonus of $19.5 million and base salaries of $1.035 million, $19.965 million, $15.85 million and $14.85 million. (Over The Cap) His first two years are guaranteed and $1.11 million of his 2024 base salary is guaranteed. There is a $1 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the league year in 2025 and annual $200,000 workout bonuses.

The Panthers had vice president of player personnel Pat Stewart, senior personnel executive Jeff Morrow and area scout Joel Patten in attendance at the University of Cincinnati’s pro day. Though HC Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer have been at pro days for other quarterbacks, they weren’t at Cincinnati to watch Desmond Ridder. (Joseph Person)

Saints

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints were interested in WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling prior to him signing with the Chiefs.

prior to him signing with the Chiefs. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the Saints made a big run at Valdes-Scantling and had a two-year deal on the table before the Chiefs stepped up with a third year to bring him to Kansas City.

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo reports the Saints invited Southeastern Louisiana RB Morgan Ellison to their local prospect day.

to their local prospect day. Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner said that he met with the Saints on Wednesday before his pro day. (Aditi Kinkhabwala)

said that he met with the Saints on Wednesday before his pro day. (Aditi Kinkhabwala) Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett said that the Saints were his most difficult interview at the NFL Combine. (Nick Underhill)