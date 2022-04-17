NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Athletic’s Mike Sando talked to a number of front office executives around the NFL about the offseason each team has had so far. Regarding the Falcons, a lot of people thought they could have gotten more for QB Matt Ryan if they had handled things differently.

“I think they just gave Matt Ryan away to wherever he wanted to go,” one exec said. “One year ago, they get at least a one for him. That’s why Detroit moved so quickly trading Stafford, to get ahead of all the other quarterback dominoes that could have fallen. Atlanta waited, which is why Matt Ryan went for a three.”

Panthers

The Panthers have been one of the more active teams in free agency this offseason. Yet they still have yet to add a quarterback to prevent them from starting another season with QB Sam Darnold.

“I don’t know what to tell you,” an exec said via the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “You give up all that draft compensation for Darnold, you pick up the fifth-year option, you guarantee him that extra year and here you are, stuck. Their O-line is bad. We will see if Austin Corbett helps them.”

All that’s left in terms of quarterback options is the draft and potentially a couple of veterans available for trade.

“They are hell-bent on getting a quarterback at all costs,” an exec said. “I would not be surprised if they took one in the draft, high.”

Saints