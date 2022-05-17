NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Undrafted rookie DT Tyrone Truesdale worked out for the Atlanta Falcons. Truesdale had an agreement in place with the Giants, but it ultimately fell through after he failed a physical due to a past shoulder stinger. (Jeremy Fowler)

Panthers

Saints

If there were any concerns about friction between Saints WR Michael Thomas and new teammate, first-round WR Chris Olave, those should be alleviated after Olave says Thomas has taken him under his wing almost immediately as a mentee. It certainly helps that both went to Ohio State and already had worked out together.

“I feel like that was exactly a year ago,” Olave said via ESPN’s Mike Triplett. “That was cool being out there with him. And finally being on the same team is going to be huge, I can’t wait. He kind of showed love to me since college, so we’d text back and forth every now and then. … I feel like we have the same mindset. We both want to dominate. We’re both competitors. Just when we get on the field, we turn into a different person. Just knowing him and knowing he’s on the other side of the field, that’s going to make us better and make us go hard.”

Olave’s also eager to soak up what he can from veteran WR Jarvis Landry, also recently signed by the Saints.

“I can’t wait to learn from them, those two legends,” Olave said. “I just started playing receiver my junior year of high school. Coming here and having Mike Thomas, Jarvis Landry help me, I have a lot of room for development, I can’t wait to max that out. I’ve watched a lot of film on Jarvis, just his short movement quickness. I watched a lot of film on him in college, trying to take some stuff out of his game. And Mike is one of the best receivers in the game, so of course I watch him. But to see them in person, see how they work in person I feel like it’s going to help me a lot.”