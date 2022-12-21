NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons third-round QB Desmond Ridder said he was able to process the speed of the NFL in Week 15 start and praised his offensive line.

“Getting out there, you know, seeing the speed of the game and the communication going, and then also the patience,” Ridder said, via ProFootballTalk. “Along with this great [offensive] line that I have, it gives me the time to be able to sit there and trust them and let things develop.”

Ridder feels that he got too “antsy” to make passes and wants to work on processing his time in the pocket.

“Where I thought that, you look back on film where I would drop back in the pocket and sometimes I would start hitching up and getting antsy to get rid of the ball when in reality, I probably had a little bit more time back there to take a second and let the picture develop. So that’ll be something that I continue to work on. But like I said, you know, just the experience of being out there was big enough of an experience and a learning experience that you can have.”

Falcons DC Dean Pees recalled being hospitalized after colliding with a player prior to Week 15’s game and feels like he could’ve coached the game. But team doctors pushed to have him rushed to the hospital to scan for internal bleeding since he was on blood thinners. (Josh Kendall)

The Falcons hosted two defensive backs for workouts on Tuesday including Tim Harris and Jamal Peters. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Panthers OC Ben McAdoo believes he must improve on finding “better angles” for their ball carriers: “I need to do a better job finding better angles for our runners.” (Ellis L. Williams)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen confirmed G Cesar Ruiz suffers a Lisfranc injury which is why he was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. (Katherine Terrell)

Saints first-round WR Chris Olave was listed again as a DNP for practice with his hamstring injury.