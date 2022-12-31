NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Dennis Allen

Falcons
- According to D.Orlando Ledbetter, Falcons’ practice squad WR Cameron Batson was arrested after a chase with police on Saturday morning.
Panthers
- After speaking with executives and top coaching agents, Jason La Canfora found that many believe the Panthers will retain interim HC Steve Wilks as their head coach after this season.
- According to Joe Person, the NFL fined DT Derrick Brown $15,914 for a hit on Lions QB Jared Goff.
Saints
- According to Jason La Canfora, Saints GM Mickey Loomis is unlikely to give up on HC Dennis Allen after just one season in order to restore HC Sean Payton.
- La Canfora mentions Saints executive Jeff Ireland as a potential GM candidate should Payton return to coaching with another team.
- The Athletic conducted a trade exercise for Raiders QB Derek Carr with the beat reporters for various teams. The Commanders, Saints, Jets, Falcons and Buccaneers all made offers in the range of one or two Day 2 picks, with the Saints rep putting their 2023 second and a handful of fourth or fifth-rounders on the table.
- New Orleans is in a tricky position for 2023, as neither Andy Dalton nor Jameis Winston look like long-term solutions and the Saints don’t have a first-round pick this year right now.
- However, Tashan Reed, the Raiders beat reporter, points out that Carr’s no-trade clause is an important factor, as it will allow him to dictate where he goes. Carr’s contract also creates a deadline of three days after the Super Bowl due to his guarantees vesting, so the Raiders don’t have the strongest negotiating position.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!