NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Sean Payton

Falcons

Falcons RB coach Michael Pitre loves the physical style that fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier brings to the team, noting that not many want to tackle the physical runner from Brigham Young University.

“Guys have to make a business decision when they have to tackle him in the second half because of his style of play,” Pitre said, via Tori McElhaney of Falcons.com. “They have to strap up their chin strap and helmet and make sure, ‘Hey, do we really want to do this through 60 minutes?'”

“He embraces the physicality of the game of football, which – starting at the top with Coach Smith – is ultimately the standard and the identity of what we want this thing to look like,” Pitre added. “That’s really who Tyler is.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith says that while RB Cordarrelle Patterson is at minicamp, he will not be participating as the team wants him 100% healthy when the season begins. (McElhaney)

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said DL Carlos Dunlap ‘s visit this week was the “first step” towards a potential deal, but nothing is currently considered imminent. (Joe Person)

said DL ‘s visit this week was the “first step” towards a potential deal, but nothing is currently considered imminent. (Joe Person) Regarding Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ‘s now-deleted Tweet about contemplating retirement, the receiver said he was “thinking out loud” and doesn’t consider it anything “too serious.” (Kimberly A. Martin)

‘s now-deleted Tweet about contemplating retirement, the receiver said he was “thinking out loud” and doesn’t consider it anything “too serious.” (Kimberly A. Martin) When asked if he still wants to play in Carolina, Anderson responded: “I’m here, right?”

As for a negative reaction on Twitter when it was reported the Panthers were interested in acquiring Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Anderson said it was an effort to voice support for Sam Darnold. (David Newton)

Anderson said it was an effort to voice support for (David Newton) Asked about the subject on Tuesday, Rhule responded he won’t discuss private conversations he’s had with Anderson. (David Newton)

Saints

Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk has completely rehabbed from a knee injury last season and is feeling confident heading into this season.

“It’s feeling a lot better now, so I’m feeling pretty confident going into this year,” Ramczyk said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Saints absolutely could ask for a first-round pick and possibly more to trade the rights to former HC Sean Payton ‘s contract if he wants to come back in 2023.

‘s contract if he wants to come back in 2023. Saints QB Jameis Winston (knee) said he’s been working on his accuracy this offseason while he rehabs from his knee injury and is doing some throwing drills “with his eyes closed.” (Erin Summers)

(knee) said he’s been working on his accuracy this offseason while he rehabs from his knee injury and is doing some throwing drills “with his eyes closed.” (Erin Summers) Saints DE Marcus Davenport said the top portion of his left pinky finger was surgically removed this offseason after breaking a plate from a surgery he had last year on his finger. (Mike Triplett)

said the top portion of his left pinky finger was surgically removed this offseason after breaking a plate from a surgery he had last year on his finger. (Mike Triplett) Davenport mentioned that he originally suffered an injury in his pinky during college.