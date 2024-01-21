NFC Notes: Fletcher Cox, Daniel Jones, Joe Schoen, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles DL Fletcher Cox defended HC Nick Sirianni and called him a great head coach who deserves the opportunity to continue leading the team.

“What is there to talk about? He’s a winner,” Cox said, via PFT. “He’s a winning head coach. Did we have some bumps this year? Every team, every organization, everybody goes through it. We don’t look at firing a man that has won 10-plus games two years in a row. He took this organization to three playoff appearances three years in a row. He’s a good leader for this team. He does a really good job.”

Jeff McLane reports Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie conducted Sirianni’s exit interview on Friday.

Eagles RB D'Andre Swift is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. When asked about potentially returning to Philadelphia, Swift responded he'd come back if the opportunity presents itself: "Time will tell, we'll see. If the opportunity presents itself, we'll see when it gets there," via Sportsradio 94WIP.

Memphis RB Blake Watson met with the Eagles at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen admitted that after New York made the playoffs in his first year in charge, it caused him to speed up what he initially planned to be a slow rebuild. The Giants did what it took to keep QB Daniel Jones, which ended up being $40 million a year, then spent the rest of the offseason spending even more to build up the team around him.

“We were trying to add some weapons,” Schoen said via the Athletic’s Dan Duggan. “You do a deal with Daniel, and you see how it was structured, so you try to expedite the process and give him a chance to succeed.”

With a six-win season in the rearview mirror and Jones on injured reserve after a Week 9 ACL tear, Schoen is re-evaluating. He said in 2022 he may have viewed things “through rose-colored glasses” and “maybe put more weight in something that wasn’t.” This past season’s struggles served as a reality check.

“At the end of the day, it starts with me, and I’ve got to do a better job throughout the entire organization,” Schoen said. “We’re a six-win team. You are what your record says you are, and I’ve got to do a better job.”

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reports the Giants interviewed Bears assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk for their special teams coordinator job.

The Giants interviewed Jets assistant special teams coach Michael Ghobrial for their special teams coordinator position. (Jordan Raanan)

Memphis RB Blake Watson met with the Giants at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)