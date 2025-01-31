NFC Notes: Frank Ragnow, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brian Gutekunst, Lions, Packers

Lions

Lions C Frank Ragnow dealt with several injuries during the 2023 season, including issues with his toe, knee, calf and back. The veteran lineman recently said he ended this year the healthiest he’s “ever been.”

“Comparatively, healthier than I’ve ever been,” Ragnow said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “So, that’s a blessing.”

Ragnow said they are trying to channel their playoff loss to the Commanders into motivation going into the offseason.

“Just channel it and try to use it whether it’s anger, sadness, whatever it is,” Ragnow said. “Try and use that as motivation into the offseason. Just never forgetting that feeling of watching them celebrate across the field and listening to them in the locker room. Just never forgetting that.”

As for possible changes to the team going forward, Ragnow said they understand as players that it is inevitable for some to depart.

“Every year, every team faces it and we’ll see what happens,” Ragnow said. “This league, that’s the one thing that sucks is it’s never going to be the same team. We know that as players.”

Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu finished his four-year rookie contract and is set to enter the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Melifonwu said he’d like to be back in Detroit next season and is proud of what they’ve built during his time on the team.

“I would like to be back,” Melifonwu said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “Obviously, I got drafted here and I was the first class drafted here. I’ve seen what we’ve built and how we’ve grown so I would love to be back here.”

The Packers made strides to reestablish themselves as a contender in the NFC North after finishing with an 11-6 record in its second season since moving on from Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. Rob Demovsky of ESPN cited an anonymous NFL personnel analyst who worked under GM Brian Gutekunst who thinks Green Bay’s general manager has put together a structured plan to become Super Bowl challengers, once again.

“Some guys just throw s— on the board and think it’s a plan,” said the personnel analyst. “This is a clear plan. He has a three-year plan and a five-year plan. You can see that by the way he’s shaped the roster.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur thinks the next step for the team is to get home-field advantage in the playoffs.

“I think it just goes back to show you the importance of getting these home-field games, in my opinion,” LaFleur said.

An anonymous assistant GM commended Gutekunst for how he’s building the team.

“The way he’s building the team is good,” the assistant GM said. “You won’t hit on every player, but he has managed the team well — maybe need one more impact player, but those are hard to just go find.”