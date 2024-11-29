NFC Notes: Fred Warner, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner talked about battling through a fractured ankle: “Anytime you fracture a bone, if you just continue to play on it, the bone is usually not going to be able to heal itself. So just got to continue to just fight through.” (Nick Wagoner)

San Francisco DE Nick Bosa feels he can start increasing his practice workload as he works back from an oblique injury: "It's feeling a lot better. Still need to get better before I'm ready to go, so this week will be big and I'll know a lot more in the next couple of days." (Wagoner)

49ers LT Trent Williams was using a knee scooter to move around the locker room on Wednesday. (Matt Barrows)

San Francisco fell to 5-6 and needs a win against the Bills in Week 13 to keep pace in the playoff race. With Super Bowl aspirations coming into the season, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan admitted the feeling is the locker room is as expected for a team not performing up to their standard.

“The vibe in our locker room is exactly how you would think it’d be,” Shanahan said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “We’re upset with where we’re at in our record, but we’ve got a tight group and we play together. I think if you live in the world online, whether you’re dealing with our profession or your kids dealing with social issues in school, you’re not going to be happy if you’re dealing in the world online. And I’ve definitely coached long enough that I don’t deal in that world. Only online I look at is usually movie stuff and rap battles and funny things that animals do. Good or bad.”

“When you listen to good stuff, like that’ll mess you up more than anything. And then when you listen to bad stuff it’ll crush you. That’s not why any of us do this. You’ve got to work with younger guys on that. I think it’s harder just because of the world that they’ve been brought up in. But don’t make someone else’s reality your reality. You’ve got to focus on what your job is and never get away from that.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said G Anthony Bradford, who was placed on injured reserve, suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain, via Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Seattle OL Christian Haynes and OL Sataoa Laymea are competing for the starting RG job this week, per Macdonald. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)